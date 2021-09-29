Sept. 20 – 26
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Sept. 21, 2:03 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Sept. 23, 11:31 1.m., report of a theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
Sept. 24, 7:35 a.m., report of a theft, Carriage Hill Drive W, Hinckley
Sept. 24, 8:32 a.m., report of shoplifting, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
Sept. 24, 8:32 a.m., report of theft, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
Sept. 24, 10:38 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Sept. 25, 10:42 a.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
Sept. 20, 12:22 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Sept. 20, 2:33 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 20, 4:13 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 20, 5:14 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, State Highway 48, Hinckley
Sept. 20, 5:33 p.m., report of animal bite, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park
Sept. 20, 6:48 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 20, 7:46 p.m., report of order violation, Main Street S, Pine City
Sept. 21, 05:03 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Everyready Road, Pine City
Sept. 21, 09:02 a.m., report of damage to property, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Sept. 21, 9:51 a.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 21, 11:07 a.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 21, 2:38 p.m., report of suspicious activity, County Highway 61, Pine City
Sept. 21, 3:36 p.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 21, 6:01 p.m., report of traffic stop, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City
Sept. 22, 5:15 a.m., report of medical, Birchwood Trail, Pine City
Sept. 22, 9:39 a.m., report of personal injury accident, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
Sept. 22, 10:17 a.m., report of counterfeit, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 22, 12:20 p.m., report of property lost/found, 5th Avenue NE, Pine City
Sept. 22, 8:28 p.m., report of traffic stop, Mid River Road, Pine City
Sept. 23, 2:46 a.m., report of disturbance, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 23, 8 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
Sept. 23, 3:07 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 8th Avenue SW, Pine City
Sept. 23, 8:56 p.m., report of overdose, Sikkink Road, Hinckley
Sept. 23, 9:20 p.m., report of threats, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
Sept. 24, 11:08 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Sept. 24, 12:03 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 8th Avenue SW, Pine City
Sept. 24, 3:24 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Knob Road, Grasston
Sept. 24, 6:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
Sept. 25, 11:10 a.m., report of trespass, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Sept. 25, 1:28 p.m., report of found drug, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
Sept. 25, 8:35 p.m., report of customer trouble, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
September 20
Johnson, Ronald Allan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety -Arrest of Adult
Kitley, Dylan James Michael Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Disorderly Conduct-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Nelson, Richard Kenneth Probable Cause-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
Peterson, Kenneth James Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Robertson, Sage Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdeameanor Warrant-Simple Robbery-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission
September 21
Johnson, Ronald Allan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
LaBelle Anderson, Colby Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Lehman, Brandon Christopher Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Murray, Wally James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Receiving Stolen Property-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Rote, Casey David Parole/Probation Violation-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence Alcohol
Tacker, Dwain Anthony Parole/Probation Violation-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
September 22
Dudrey, Anthony Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Jensrud, Leonard Dale Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony
Sanigar, Sean Richard Probable Cause -Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described
Schuster, Emily Kaye Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Willie, Samuel Jusufu Jr. Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension
September 23
Betts, Arnold Eugene Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdeameanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Drive/Operate/Control Motor Vehicle w/o Ignition Interlock.
Gerou, Carrie Jean Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdeameanor warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Assault-Felony
Merry, Craig Skiprian Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property- Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
September 24
Garrick, Kara Jean Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-GM Warrant
James, Christapher Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm or Ammunition Violation-Drugs-5th Degree - Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Arrest of Adult
Ly, Myo Zaw Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Firearms-Serial Number-Receive/Possess w/Altered
St. John, Cody Allen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
September 25
Beaudry, Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Capstick, Stephanie Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pharmacy-Legend Drugs-Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give-Pharmacy-Arrest of Adult
Knight, Spencer L. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Lavalier, Brian Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Pharmacy-Legend Drugs-Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give-Pharmacy-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 26
Cummings, William Under Sentence-Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Jaunty, Joshua James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Krithers, Casimer Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Lasarge, Dennis Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.