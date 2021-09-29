Sept. 20 – 26

Theft, burglary, vandalism

Sept. 21, 2:03 p.m., report of vehicle theft,  8th Street NW, Pine City

Sept. 23, 11:31 1.m., report of a theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

Sept. 24, 7:35 a.m., report of a theft, Carriage Hill Drive W, Hinckley

Sept. 24, 8:32 a.m., report of shoplifting, 1st Street SE, Hinckley

Sept. 24, 8:32 a.m., report of theft, 1st Street NE, Hinckley

Sept. 24, 10:38 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

Sept. 25, 10:42 a.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

Miscellaneous

Sept. 20, 12:22 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City

Sept. 20, 2:33 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Sept. 20, 4:13 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Sept. 20, 5:14 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, State Highway 48, Hinckley

Sept. 20, 5:33 p.m., report of animal bite, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park

Sept. 20, 6:48 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Sept. 20, 7:46 p.m., report of order violation, Main Street S, Pine City

Sept. 21, 05:03 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Everyready Road, Pine City

Sept. 21, 09:02 a.m., report of damage to property, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City

Sept. 21, 9:51 a.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Sept. 21, 11:07 a.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Sept. 21, 2:38 p.m., report of suspicious activity, County Highway 61, Pine City

Sept. 21, 3:36 p.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Sept. 21, 6:01 p.m., report of traffic stop, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City

Sept. 22, 5:15 a.m., report of medical, Birchwood Trail, Pine City

Sept. 22, 9:39 a.m., report of personal injury accident, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City

Sept. 22, 10:17 a.m., report of counterfeit, State Highway 70, Pine City

Sept. 22, 12:20 p.m., report of property lost/found, 5th Avenue NE, Pine City

Sept. 22, 8:28 p.m., report of traffic stop, Mid River Road, Pine City

Sept. 23, 2:46 a.m., report of disturbance, State Highway 70, Pine City

Sept. 23, 8 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City

Sept. 23, 3:07 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 8th Avenue SW, Pine City

Sept. 23, 8:56 p.m., report of overdose, Sikkink Road, Hinckley

Sept. 23, 9:20 p.m., report of threats, 2nd Street SE, Pine City

Sept. 24, 11:08 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City

Sept. 24, 12:03 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 8th Avenue SW, Pine City

Sept. 24, 3:24 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Knob Road, Grasston

Sept. 24, 6:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City

Sept. 25, 11:10 a.m., report of trespass, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

Sept. 25, 1:28 p.m., report of found drug, Hinckley Road, Hinckley

Sept. 25, 8:35 p.m., report of customer trouble, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City

Jail Roster

September 20

Johnson, Ronald Allan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety -Arrest of Adult

Kitley, Dylan James Michael Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Disorderly Conduct-Fugitive from Justice from Other State

Nelson, Richard Kenneth Probable Cause-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order

Peterson, Kenneth James Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Robertson, Sage Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdeameanor Warrant-Simple Robbery-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission

September 21

Johnson, Ronald Allan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult

LaBelle Anderson, Colby Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Lehman, Brandon Christopher Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Murray, Wally James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Receiving Stolen Property-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult

Rote, Casey David Parole/Probation Violation-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence Alcohol

Tacker, Dwain Anthony Parole/Probation Violation-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

September 22

Dudrey, Anthony Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor

Jensrud, Leonard Dale Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony

Sanigar, Sean Richard Probable Cause -Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described

Schuster, Emily Kaye Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Willie, Samuel Jusufu Jr. Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension

September 23

Betts, Arnold Eugene Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdeameanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Drive/Operate/Control Motor Vehicle w/o Ignition Interlock.

Gerou, Carrie Jean  Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdeameanor warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Assault-Felony

Merry, Craig Skiprian Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property- Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult

September 24

Garrick, Kara Jean Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-GM Warrant

James, Christapher  Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm or Ammunition Violation-Drugs-5th Degree - Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Arrest of Adult

Ly, Myo Zaw Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Firearms-Serial Number-Receive/Possess w/Altered

St. John, Cody Allen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection

September 25

Beaudry, Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult

Capstick, Stephanie Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pharmacy-Legend Drugs-Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give-Pharmacy-Arrest of Adult

Knight, Spencer L. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Lavalier, Brian Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Pharmacy-Legend Drugs-Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give-Pharmacy-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

September 26

Cummings, William Under Sentence-Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

Jaunty, Joshua James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic-Arrest of Adult 

Krithers, Casimer Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult

Lasarge, Dennis Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Arrest of Adult

