Sheriff Report
August 30, 7:25 a,m., report of theft, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City
August 30, 6:14 p.m., report of propery lost/found, Sherwood St, Grasston
August 31, 2:41 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main St N Pine City
September 1, 12:54 p.m., report of burglary, Brook Park Rd, Grasston
September 1, 4:16 p.m., report of theft, Thorn Rd, Grasston
September 1, 5:51 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, 4th St SE, Pine City
September 2, 9:39 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
September 3, 2:17 a.m., report of missing person, HWY 70 Pine City
September 3, 8:17 a.m., report of attempt pickup, 5th Ave SW Henriette
September 3, 12:09 p.m., report of assault, Wilderness Retreat, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 29
STRELOW, MICHAEL JAMES Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony Warrant issued by Pine-Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
BARR, SHAWN MICHAEL Probable Cause: Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While-Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating-Tamper With Motor Vehicle-Ride In/On-w/o Owner Permission
BROKER-THAYER, DAKOTA LEE Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
SCHMIDTHUBER, EMILY MARY Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Gross Misdemeanor warrant
FOORE-KOENIG, JACK VALIANT Summons: Criminal Sexual Conduct - 2nd Contact under 16; Uses force
SHIELDS, JOSHUA MICHAEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation -Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult
August 30
KENNEY, DANIEL JOSEPH Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000
MYERS, NATHAN DAVID Probable Cause: Criminal Vehicular Homicide - Operate Motor Vehicle in Grossly Negligent Manner
STAPLES, ALEXIS MARIE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult
STENGER, JOSHUA ALLEN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent Receiving Stolen Property Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation
August 31
HALLSTROM, RODNEY PAUL Parole/Probation Violation: - Drugs- 5th Degree -Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
AROCHA, WILLIAM ALBERTO Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Hold For Other Agency Fugitive from Justice from Other State
RICHARDSON, JOIE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
ROSELAND, DUKE LLOYD Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Burglary-1st Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult
SHABAIASH, DAVID ALAN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
September 1
DAVIS, NADEAN MARGLO Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Demonstrable bodily harm Trespass on School Property Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
JENSEN, JESSE JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm or Ammunition Violation
MORRISON, SASHA ANN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted Disorderly Conduct Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor
September 2
LUNDGREN, BROOKLYN MARIE Probable Cause: Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial-Bodily Harm
COOPER, MICHAEL RYAN Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor warrant issued by Pine - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
STILLWELL, GARY MICHAEL Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by Carlton
BARBEAU, VICTOR THOMAS Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions - Arrest of Adult
CHASTAIN, CHEYENNE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted Receiving Stolen Property - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/ Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade - Arrest of Adult
ELLING, KYLA RAINE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana Disorderly Conduct - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Arrest of Adult Pre-Trial Supervision Violation Confined But Not Convicted Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
MONACK, TRACY ANN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
MURRAY, GERALD LOUIS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
September 3
PATTISHALL, CHERYL JEAN Confined But Not Convicted Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
September 4
PELTIER, SAMANTHA JO Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year - Arrest of Adult
WINSOR, JONATHAN DAVID Pre-Trial Supervision Violation Confined But Not Convicted Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult
BARBEAU, VICTOR THOMAS Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions - Arrest of Adult
