Sheriff Report
Sunday, June 12, 2022
12:32 a.m.,, Informational, Sunset Trl, Pine City
9:13 p.m., Suspicious Activity, 5th Ave SE, Pine City
9:15 p.m., Attempt Pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Monday, June 13, 2022
12:39 a.m., Traffic Stop, Main St N, Pine City
3:54 p.m., Neighbor Trouble, 8th St SW, Pine City
7:42 p.m., Theft, Johnson Ave SE, Pine City
7:42 p.m., Theft, Johnson Ave SW, Pine City
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
11:39 a.m., Assist Other Agency, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
1:57 p.m., Disturbance, Homestead Rd, Pine City
9:55 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, 1st Ave SE, Pine City
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
12:51 p.m., Damage To Vehicle, Vintage Rd, Pine City
Thursday, June 16, 2022
12:14 a.m., Overdose, 7th St SW, Pine City
10:14 p.m., Vehicle Theft, Blue Spruce St, Pine City
10:16 p.m., Runaway, Blue Spruce St, Pine City
Friday June 17, 2022
8:35 p.m., Order Violation, Cross Lake Rd, Pine City
Saturday June 18, 2022
12:25 p.m., MVA Property Damage, Century Rd, Pine City
Jail Roster
June 13
BARNARD, OWEN JOHN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Criminal Sexual Conduct -5th Degree-Penetration-Nonconsensual-Arrest of Adult
BENSON, RANDE MARC Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
MCMURTY, SHANNON MARIE Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
STERRY, NICHOLAS WESLEY Probable Cause-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia -Use or Possession Prohibited -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
June 14
BJUR, JONATHAN PAUL Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Receiving Stolen Property
LOLAR, BRANDON LAMAR Probable Cause-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
NORDANG, ALEX THOMAS Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described
ROCKSTROH, TONI MARIE Parole/Probation Violation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
June 15
BARNARD, OWEN JOHN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Domestic Assault-Felony-Ineligible Voter Knowingly Votes-Traffic - DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
GREER, MACK LEE Under Sentence Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
LEHMAN, BRANDON Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
NEWTON, HARLEY LYNN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
WETTERLING, JOSHUA ROBERT Probable Cause-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
June 16
MEJIA, ROBIN AMY Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
THIELBAR, BRANDON CHARLES Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
THOMAS, DENNIS DUANE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
June 17
GAUSTER, DAVID MICHAEL Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Simple Robbery-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
HAASE, DERRICK WADE Probable Cause -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
OCCHINO, VICKI Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors
SMITH, DONTEZ ALI Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Misdemeanor Warrant
STAUFFER, MATHEW JAMES Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
June 18
DUNKLEY, JOSEPH MICHAEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Arrest of Adult
June 19
LANGE, RICHARD LOUIS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
June 20
CORA, DONNA MARIE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol -Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Arrest of Adult
STOCKE, LISA MARIE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
