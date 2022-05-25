Sheriff Report
Sunday, May 15, 2022
9:48 p.m., Order Violation, Klondike Loop, Grasston
11:03 p.m., Medical, 7th St SW, Pine City
Monday, May 16, 2022
1:10 a.m., Lift Assist, Johnson Ave SE, Pine City
2:09 a.m., Personal Injury Accident, Henriette Rd, Pine City
12:20 p.m., Suspicious Activity, Everready Rd, Pine City
3:46 p.m., Crim Sex Conduct, Birchview Rd, Grasston
3:59 p.m., Damage to Vehicle, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
7:32 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, Woodland Rd, Pine City
7:55 p.m., Disturbance, Wilderness Retr, Pine City
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
7:16 p.m., Civil Matter, State Hwy 107, Grasston
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
6:53 a.m., Incident with Squad, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
2:16 p.m., Vehicle Theft, Blackberry Ln, Pine City
Thursday, May 19, 2022
11:55 a.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
12:40 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
Friday May 20, 2022
9:57 a.m., Medical, Wilderness Retr, Pine City
7:04 p.m., Disturbance, Silver Maple St, Pine City
10:04 p.m., Order Violation, Mallard Creek Trl, Pine City
Saturday May 21, 2022
3:02 a.m., Suspicious Activity, Henriette Rd, Pine City
3:39 p.m., Theft, Monument Rd, Brook Park
7:22 p.m., Missing Person, 2nd St N, Brook Park
Jail Roster
May 16
ANDERSON, BRANDO GREGORY LEE Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Felony Warrant Issued
FOSTER, TIMOTHY JOSEPH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Murder-2nd Degree- Without Intent-While Committing a Felony-Murder-2nd Degree-With Intent-Not Premeditated-Arrest of Adult
FULLER, ERIN PATRICK Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony Warrant Issued
MATTINAS, THOMAS ERNEST Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted- Receiving Stolen Property-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
POTTER, KEVIN ZACHARY Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony warrant Issued by Pine-Receiving Stolen Property-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
May 17
HODAPP, BRYAN JOSEPH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
JENSRUD, LEONARD DALE Probable Cause - Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
ROACH, PAULA MARIE Probable Cause -Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer- Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Throws/Transfers Bodily Fluids or Feces at or Onto Officer-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Assault -4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm
SEEBOLD, RONALD ALLAN Under Sentence Convicted -Drugs- 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
May 18
EYLANDT, JESSE QUINN Pine County Warrant: Bench - Gross Misdemeanor Warrant -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
NELSON, MESAI MATTHEW Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection - Arrest of Adult
ADEN, MOHAMED BASHIR Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
May 19
MORRELL, TIFFANI RUTH Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Felony Warrant Issued - Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
NELSON, DOUGLAS MARK Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Felony Warrant Issued
WHALEY, JOSHUA ALLEN Probable Cause - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
May 20
BLANK, BARRETT ROBERT Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
DAWSON, DAKOTA RAY Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony Warrant -Fugitive From Justice From Other State
ENGLUND, SCOTT ALLEN Under Sentence: Serving 0 days - Concurrent
NELSON, MESAI MATTHEW Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property
YANG, TOUA FUE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
May 21
BETTS, ARNOLD EUGENE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
MEDVED, NIKITA JADE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic Regulation-Following Vehicle More Closely Than Reasonable and Prudent-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
WAGNER, CODY JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic
WALKER, MIRANDA Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
May 22
MULLIGAN, RYAN ALLEN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic- DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs- Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
TACHENY, WILLIAM ARTHUR Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
May 23
MENDOZA, LUIS DANIEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
