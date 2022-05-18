Sheriff Report
Sunday, May 8, 2022
2:07 p.m., Burglary, Sunnyside Rd, Pine City
4:42 p.m., Search Warrant, State Hwy 70, Pine City
5:52 p.m., Check Welfare, 8th St SW, Pine City
6:16 p.m., Attempt Pickup, State Hwy 70, Pine City
Monday, May 9, 2022
10:43 a.m., Vehicle Prowl, 8th St NW, Pine City
3:06 p.m., MVA Property Damage, Main St S, Pine City
5:01 p.m., Theft, Main St S, Pine City
9:08 p.m., Theft, 8th St SW, Pine City
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
3:25 p.m., Predatory Offender, 580th St, Pine City
5:45 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
1:58 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
4:36 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, 10th St SW, Pine City
6:59 p.m., Trespass Liberty, Rd SE, Pine City
9:11 p.m., Order Violation, 560th St, Pine City
Thursday, May 12, 2022
2:55 a.m., Suspicious Activity, Cross Lake Rd, Pine City
6:20 p.m., Order Violation, 560th St Pine City
Friday May 13, 2022
3:52 p.m., Theft, Main St S, Pine City
Saturday May 14, 2022
12:32 a.m., Traffic Stop, 8th St NW, Pine City
4:40 p.m., Lift Assist, Johnson Ave SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 8
RIECK, JOHN ROBERT Probable Cause -Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation
May 10
ANDERSON, MICHELE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
CARLSEN, SAMUEL KLEIN Parole/Probation Violation -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
DISBROWE, BRANDI KAY Probable Cause: -Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
HAAS, BRANDON SHEA Probable Cause - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-User of Controlled Substance
May 11
BUGG, COLETTE DAWN Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued
MOONEY, MICHAEL SHANE JRHold For Other Agency: Arrest -Misdemeanor Warrant
May 12
HAGER, JENNIFER ROSE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
HOFFMAN, SAMANTHA Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
NYBECK, JEBADIAH DANIEL JR Probable Cause -Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
ODDEN, DONITA RICHELLE Probable Cause - Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer -Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
May 13
BENJAMIN, WENDY MAY Probable Cause - Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions Drive/Operate/Control Motor Vehicle w/o Ignition Interlock.
GOULD, ERIKA TATIANA Probable Cause - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
HEISLER, KYLE EUGENE Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation -GM Warrant
MACHESKA, MICHAEL JOHN Probable Cause -Harassment; Restraining Order Violate Restraining Order
TAMPU-BOLON, JERED Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
TOBEY, SUSANNA CASIO Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
WELCHER, STACY ANN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
May 14
NELSON, MARTIN RAY JR Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Gone on Arrival/Unable to Locate-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
RICHTER, DYLAN MICHAEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
May 15
AWONOHOPAY, AMANDA Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
ESTREM, RAZZ ALLEN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic
FIEBING, CORY LYNN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-- Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
LOVE, DOUGLAS ROBERT Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Carrying Pistol While Under Influence of Alcohol-Concentration 0.10 or More- DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Domestic-Arrest of Adult -
NELSON, DANIEL AUGUST Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
May 16
JOHNSON, BRETT ALAN Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
