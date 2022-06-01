Sheriff Report
Sunday, May 22, 2022
12:31 a.m., Traffic Stop, 1st Ave NE, Pine City
8:50 p.m., Burglary, 1st Ave SE, Pine City
10:13 p.m., Suspicious Activity, Lofty Pines Rd, Pine City
Monday, May 23, 2022
1:08 a.m., Traffic Stop, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City
6:06 p.m., Traffic Stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
8:40 p.m., Disturbance, Johnson Ave SE, Pine City
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
10:59 a.m., Crim Sex Conduct, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
11:21 a.m., Assault, 6th Ave SW, Pine City
2:01 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, Northridge Dr NW Pine City
4:31 p.m., Repeat Offender, 4th St SE, Pine City
10:36 p.m., Lift Assist, Johnson Ave SE, Pine City
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
4:01 p.m., Call Back, 1st Ave SE, Pine City
Thursday, May 26, 2022
7:49 a.m., Traffic Stop, Main St N, Pine City
11:51 a.m., Theft, Johnson Ave SW, Pine City
Friday, May 27, 2022
10:54 a.m., Juvenile Trouble, Main St S, Pine City
12:06 p.m., MVA Property Damage, Main St S, Pine City
3:39 p.m., Dead Body, Mourning Dove Ln, Pine City
Saturday May 28, 2022
8:37 p.m., Property Lost/Found, Main St S, Pine City
8:57 p.m., Robbery, Main St S, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 23
JURGENSEN, TIMOTHY LEE Probable Cause -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
May 24
BOTHUM, MICHEAL THOMAS Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
FLAWD, REBECA ELIZABETH Hold For Other Agency Convicted Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
NIEMANN, DOUGLAS ANDREW Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
PELTIER, SAMANTHA JO Pine County Warrant: Bench -Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Receiving Stolen Property
May 25
HALL, RICHARD GRANT JR Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
LILLO, JASON ROBERT Under Sentence Convicted -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
SALMINEN, JESSICA ANN Pine County Warrant Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency Convicted-Domestic
SCHROEDER, DEMPSEY RYAN Probable Cause -DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Commercial Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.04 Within 2 Hours
May 26
BARLOW, PATRICK DALE Probable Cause - DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
JACKSON, GERALD RICHARD Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
HIGGINS, KELLIE SUE Probable Cause -Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
JAUNTY, JOSHUA JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
SMITH, JOSEPH DANIEL Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony Warrant Issued
ST. JOHN, SAMUEL JOSEPH Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
SMITH, GRACE KATHLEEN Probable Cause -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
May 27
DEGROAT, FLOYD DALE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
HOFFMAN, JOHN ROBERT Probable Cause - Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
RUDDY, CLAYTON MATTHEW Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
May 28
ERPELDING, MAXWELL JON Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult
HARTMAN, ROSS ANTHONY Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
STAPLES, MARLANA MARIE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Receiving Stolen Property-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Traffic-Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Arrest of Adult
May 29
BROWN, DAVID WILLIAM JR. Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
LARSON, CHRISTOPHER Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic- DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
ST. JOHN, OLEIA RAE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
May 30
MARTINSON, CORY THOMAS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Make or Initiate Call Knowing No Emergency Exists w/ Intent to Disrupt, Interfere Emergency Services-Arrest of Adult
