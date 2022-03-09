*Editor’s note: Weeks Feb. 20-27 are run this week in the absence of running last week. 

Jail Roster

February 20

HAUGEN, MARK DAVID Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety

February 21

MESKER, DONOVAN DAVID Pine County Warrant: Arrest -Gross Misdeameanor Warrant Issued-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana -Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or possessing

THOMPSON, ROGER MARTIN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

February 22

ADELMAN, ELAINA PAIGE Probable Cause -Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin

DAY, MARCHEL SIMON Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

HAGEN, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdeameanor Warrant 

RYAN, TREVOR JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

RUSH, JEFFERY MICHAELPAUL Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

February 23

KURKOWSKI, PATRICK RAYMOND Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by WI; -Fugitive From Justice From Other State

MISHLER, DANE LEWIS Confined But Not Convicted -Probation Violation Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult

SMITH, CLINTON ELLIOTT JR Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property-Pharmacy-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person- Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult

WEYAUS, TRAVIS WAYNE Hold For Other Agency: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety

February 24

LAWRENCE, BRANDON EDWARD Probable Cause -Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor

NOTCH, SHARILYN MARIE Pine County Warrant: Arrest -Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

TESSIER, JOSEPH BERNARD Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration-Traffic Regulation-Issue, Display, Possess Insurance ID Card when Insurance Not In Force

WAGNER, DENNIS JAMES JR Pine County Warrant: Bench -Gross Misdeameanor Warrant-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax

February 25

BENJAMINSON, DAVID Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs- 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

JOHNSON, MICHAEL WAYNE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Dangerous Weapons-Recklessly Handle or Use-Dangerous Weapons-Furnish a Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult

MORGAN, JOHN WILLIAM Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult

SKAJEWSKI, NICOLE CHERI Probable Cause - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation

February 26

BROMAN, KYLE-KEITH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult

MCGRATH, JOSHUA CAINE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult

NEUMEN, LISA MARIE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin- Arrest of Adult

THOMAS, JEFFREY BRIAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation

WILLIAMS, LEO LUIS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic- Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Arrest of Adult

February 27

MCGRANE, MELISSA ANN Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree

PANGERL, ERIC LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

WILLIAMS, JOSHUA ROBERT Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic

February 28

CLARK, DUANE ALBERT Probable Cause -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension

GRAHAM, ALEXANDER LEE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  -Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor

MAKI, ADAM JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

THOMPSON, RYAN LEE  Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Receiving Stolen Property-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult

March 1

COOPER, MICHAEL RYAN Probable Cause- Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror

ENGEL, CHRISTINA LYNN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

WILSON, GREGORY BRIAN Pre-Trial Supervision Violation Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

YANG, KOU Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

March 2

COX, ROBERT ELLIS Summons - Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Fear Great Bodily Harm

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER JOHN Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs -5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

GANGL, NATHAN JOHN Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Hennepin; Hold-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

SERATTI, SAMANTHA MAY Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance -Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation

March 3

CHURCH, GREGORY DEAN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling

DAY, AMBER LEE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1, 2, 3 but Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

GROCE, DAMEION DEMOND Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted- Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult

GUNDERSON, LAYTON QYNN Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant

PELTIER, SAMANTHA JO  Probable Cause - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

PRESLEY, DALE LEE  Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor warrant

TESSIER, JOSEPH BERNARD Probable Cause-False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

TOWNSEND, ROY EUGENE  Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

March 4

BUGG, MARCUS LELAND Pine County Warrant Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

HUNT, BRANDON PAUL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

JOHNSON, KEVIN MICHAEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult

KINGSLEY, TYLER JAMES Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order

MCGUIRE, MARVIN CHARLES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

SONGETAY, DANIEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

TIPP, ERIC SCOTT Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

March 5

ZERWAS, DEAN LOUIS  ProbableCause Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Identity-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent - Arrest of Adult

March 6

ROBINSON, KYLE DANIEL  Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Disorderly

RUNDLE, AMBER NICOLE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Procure/Possess/Control by Fraud or Deceit - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana  - Identity - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture

ROBERTSON, JASON ERIC Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.