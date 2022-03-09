*Editor’s note: Weeks Feb. 20-27 are run this week in the absence of running last week.
Jail Roster
February 20
HAUGEN, MARK DAVID Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
February 21
MESKER, DONOVAN DAVID Pine County Warrant: Arrest -Gross Misdeameanor Warrant Issued-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana -Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or possessing
THOMPSON, ROGER MARTIN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
February 22
ADELMAN, ELAINA PAIGE Probable Cause -Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
DAY, MARCHEL SIMON Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
HAGEN, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdeameanor Warrant
RYAN, TREVOR JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
RUSH, JEFFERY MICHAELPAUL Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
February 23
KURKOWSKI, PATRICK RAYMOND Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by WI; -Fugitive From Justice From Other State
MISHLER, DANE LEWIS Confined But Not Convicted -Probation Violation Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
SMITH, CLINTON ELLIOTT JR Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property-Pharmacy-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person- Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
WEYAUS, TRAVIS WAYNE Hold For Other Agency: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
February 24
LAWRENCE, BRANDON EDWARD Probable Cause -Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
NOTCH, SHARILYN MARIE Pine County Warrant: Arrest -Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
TESSIER, JOSEPH BERNARD Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration-Traffic Regulation-Issue, Display, Possess Insurance ID Card when Insurance Not In Force
WAGNER, DENNIS JAMES JR Pine County Warrant: Bench -Gross Misdeameanor Warrant-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax
February 25
BENJAMINSON, DAVID Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs- 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
JOHNSON, MICHAEL WAYNE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Dangerous Weapons-Recklessly Handle or Use-Dangerous Weapons-Furnish a Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
MORGAN, JOHN WILLIAM Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
SKAJEWSKI, NICOLE CHERI Probable Cause - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
February 26
BROMAN, KYLE-KEITH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
MCGRATH, JOSHUA CAINE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
NEUMEN, LISA MARIE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin- Arrest of Adult
THOMAS, JEFFREY BRIAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
WILLIAMS, LEO LUIS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic- Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Arrest of Adult
February 27
MCGRANE, MELISSA ANN Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree
PANGERL, ERIC LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
WILLIAMS, JOSHUA ROBERT Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
February 28
CLARK, DUANE ALBERT Probable Cause -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension
GRAHAM, ALEXANDER LEE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
MAKI, ADAM JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
THOMPSON, RYAN LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Receiving Stolen Property-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
March 1
COOPER, MICHAEL RYAN Probable Cause- Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror
ENGEL, CHRISTINA LYNN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
WILSON, GREGORY BRIAN Pre-Trial Supervision Violation Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
YANG, KOU Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 2
COX, ROBERT ELLIS Summons - Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Fear Great Bodily Harm
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER JOHN Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs -5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
GANGL, NATHAN JOHN Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Hennepin; Hold-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
SERATTI, SAMANTHA MAY Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance -Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation
March 3
CHURCH, GREGORY DEAN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
DAY, AMBER LEE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1, 2, 3 but Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
GROCE, DAMEION DEMOND Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted- Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
GUNDERSON, LAYTON QYNN Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant
PELTIER, SAMANTHA JO Probable Cause - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
PRESLEY, DALE LEE Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor warrant
TESSIER, JOSEPH BERNARD Probable Cause-False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
TOWNSEND, ROY EUGENE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
March 4
BUGG, MARCUS LELAND Pine County Warrant Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
HUNT, BRANDON PAUL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
JOHNSON, KEVIN MICHAEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
KINGSLEY, TYLER JAMES Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
MCGUIRE, MARVIN CHARLES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
SONGETAY, DANIEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
TIPP, ERIC SCOTT Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
March 5
ZERWAS, DEAN LOUIS ProbableCause Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Identity-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
March 6
ROBINSON, KYLE DANIEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly
RUNDLE, AMBER NICOLE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Procure/Possess/Control by Fraud or Deceit - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Identity - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture
ROBERTSON, JASON ERIC Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.