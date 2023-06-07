May 29
Beaulieu, Alyssa Nicole: Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Pine Co. Warrant-Assault-4th Deg.-Peace Officer-Dem. Bod. Harm-Arrest of Adult
Mitchell, Keaona Rae: Pine Co. Warrant-Drugs-5th Deg.-Posses Sched. 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amt. Marijuana
Wilson, Kathleen: Pine Co. Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card-Fraud-Use-No Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Dom.-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
May 30
Bassett, Donavan George: Prob. Cause-Drugs-3rd Deg.-Possess 10 grams or more a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
Cotter-Nicholas Earl: Probable Cause-Order for Protection
Koski, Duane Edwin Jr : Under Sentence: Serving 1888 Days-Concurrent
Sells, Christian Grant: Pine Co. Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer/Movable Prop-No Consent-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission-Arrest of Adult
May 31
Lallas, Jennifer Lynn: Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second Deg. Driving While Impaired, 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Lanham, Kenneth Gale: Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Deg. Penetration Under 16/Significant rel-Personal Injury-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Damage to Property-1st Deg.-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
Main, Kala Christine: Pine Co. Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Any Amount Sched 1 or 2 Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree Possess Scheduled 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Spears, Davonte Michael: Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Staples, Spring Dawn: Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Felony Warrant
June 1
Cummings, William Charles: Probable Cause-DWI-4th Deg. Driving While Impaired-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Hofford, Brady Laine: Pine Co. Warrant-Domestic-Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Disorderly Conduct
McLain, Christopher: Pine Co. Warranty-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Crim Agnst Admn Just-Fe-Parole Violation-Arrest of Adult
Monette, Jason Allen: Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Scott, Amanda Marie: Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
June 2
Benjamin, Chastity Anne: Pine Co. Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
Benjamin, Dennis Wayne: Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Matrious, Elijah Bordeaux: Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
June 3
Fohrman, Nicholas: Probable Cause, Confined but Not Convicted, Traffic-DWI-3rd Degree-Driving While Impaired, 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Hultsch, Erica Mae: Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree Driving While Impaired, 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
June 4
Bratvold, Sarah Rene: Hold for Other Agency, Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Moose, Rebecca Joyce: Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 within 2 hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-3rd Degree-Driving While Impaired, 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Schulze, Bradley Paul: Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-DWI-4th Degree Driving While Impaired
Staples, Joshua Eric: Pine Co. Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
Wood, Brett Michael: Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror-Assault-5th Degree-Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
