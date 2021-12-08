November 29 - December 5
Theft, burglary, vandalism
November 29, 12:22 p.m., report of burglary, County Highway 61, Finlayson
November 30, 7:40 a.m., report of theft, Sunset Trail, Pine City
December 1, 1:53 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 48, Hinckley
December 1, 5:57 p.m., report of burglary, Evergreen Road, Pine City
December 2, 1:00 a.m., report of burglary, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
December 2, 3:16 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
November 29, 5:37 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City
November 30, 8:10 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Russell Road, Pine City
November 30, 5:52 p.m., report of customer trouble, Pine City
December 1, 7:56 p.m., report of welfare check, Maple Avenue, Pine City
December 1, 9:56 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Main Street S, Pine City
December 1, 11:27 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 2, 9:27 a.m., report of threats, Evergreen Road, Pine City
December 2, 2:27 p.m., report of assist other agency, Sherwood Street, Grasston
December 2, 2:47 p.m ., report of order violation, Bluebell Road, Braham
December 3, 12:01 p.m., report of civil matter, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 4, 8:26 p.m., report of traffic stop, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 29
Cherkos, Minilik Tena Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Pitkin, Cody Richard Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation
Smith, Richelle Letrice Parole/Probation Violation: Fleeing A Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle
November 30
Draves, Aubrey Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Ziegler, Michael Gene Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
December 1
Beaulieu, Alyssa Nicole Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Receiving Stolen Property-Assault-5th Deg- More Previous Convictions in 3 Years-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrate Bodily Harm-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Assault-4th Deg-Hospital Emergency Personnel-Arrest of Adult
Corbine, Bryan Scott Probable Cause: Domestic Assault By Strangulation-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts To Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Liquor-Consumption By Persons Under 21
Mitchell, Keaona Rae Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant Issued By Mille Lacs
Valvoda, Bryce Thomas Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Weyaus, Travis Wayne Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety
December 2
Anderson, William Sheldon Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine As Required By Search Warrant
Dahlberg, Lee Ernest Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana with No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Labelle Anderson, Colby Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Zaccardi, Dominic Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
December 3
Dunkley, Buster Brown Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Garrett, Arthur Eugene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Melissa Marie Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Aiding An Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Arrest of Adult
December 4
Dukes, Rickey Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Fugitive From Other State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.