Sheriff Report
April 17, 11:15 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
April 17, 2:03 p.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
April 17, 6:39 p.m., report of disturbance, Horned Owl Lane, Brook Park
April 18, 1:45 a.m., report of suspicious activity, 7th Street SW, Pine City
April 18, 2:11 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 18, 3:50 p.m., report of theft, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 19, 7:23 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 19, 12:29 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Johnson Avenue SW, Pine City
April 19, 3:06 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Sqaure SW, Pine City
April 19, 4:40 p.m., report of assist other agency, 5th Avenue SW, Henriette
April 19, 6:52 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Birchwood Trail, Pine City
April 20, 3:12 p.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
April 21, 12:08 a.m,., report of disturbance, Rice Road, Brook Park
April 21, 8:11 a.m., report of damage to property, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
April 21, 8:24 a.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 21, 9:32 a.m., report of customer trouble, 580th Street, Pine City
April 21, 1:57 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 5th Avenue SE, Pine City
April 22, 12:26 p.m., report of found drug, Elmcrest Avenue, Pine City
Jail Roster
April 17
Bierbrauer, Asjlan Arthur Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Boggs, Vincent Keith Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Leger, Brett Duane Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Mader, Kayde Marie Pine County Warrant: Gross Misdemeanor-Receiving Stolen Property
Nelson, Martin Ray Jr. Civil Commitment Hold only <48 Hours for Pine County Sheriff’s Office; Hold
Purull, Jesse Chad Under Sentence: Serving 914 Days-Concurrent
April 18
Davis, Karen Susan Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Hovick, Logan James Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described
Smith, Cameron Joseph Probable Cause: Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Wachsmuth, Tricia Lynn Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
April 19
Chevalier, Caleb Troy Probable Cause: Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
Rossberg, Erica Lynn Probable Cause-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Spooner, Michael Edward Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
April 20
Charles, Nelson Jeffery Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
April 21
Barr, Shawn Michael Under Sentence: Serving 4 Days-Concurrent
Bettinger, Robert Louis Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person
Bugg, Nathan Rory Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Failure to Appear-Charged/Convicted Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Church, Gregory Dean Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Gustafson, Arthur Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm
April 22
McAllister, Jacob Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Arrest of Adult
April 23
Darkow, Keriann Lydia Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Inman, Alicia Lynnetta Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
Lawrence, John Todd Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Leingang, Kelly John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Cameron Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Wasik, Eric Lee Under Sentence-Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process- Interfere With Peace Officer-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
