Sheriff Report
April 10, 11:22 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive, Pine City
April 10, 11:23, report of order violation, 8th Street SW, Pine City
April 10, 2:08 p.m., report of informational, Main Street S, Pine City
April 10, 2:41 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
April 10, 3:33 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 10th Street SW, Pine City
April 10, 3:55 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 10, 4:44 p.m., report of order violation, Main Street S, Pine City
April 10, 5:20 p.m., report of check welfare, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
April 10, 7:45 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Glenview Avenue, Pine City
April 10, 8:53 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
April 10, 10:32 p.m., report of overdose, 8th Street SW, Pine City
April 11, 8:39 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Chadwood Lane SW, Pine City
April 11, 10:42 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Russel Road, Pine City
April 11, 4:18 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Brook Park Road, Grasston
April 11, 4:37 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
April 11, 6:56 p.m., report of traffic stop, Tigua Road, Pine City
April 12, 11:51 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Rice Road, Brook Park
April 12, 6:34 p.m., report of call back, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
April 13, 11:06 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 13, 2:02 p.m., report of dead body, Alder Bark Road, Brook Park
April 13, 4:01 p.m., report of animal bite, Saint Croix Road SE, Pine City
April 13, 9:17 p.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 70, Pine City
April 14, 8:34 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
April 14, 11:41 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 14, 1:09 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
April 14, 4:19 p.m., report of threats, Woodland Road, Pine City
April 14, 5:46 p.m., report of smoke in the area, Prairie Road, Pine City
April 14, 7:22 p.m., report of ATV/OHM complaint, Homestead Road, Pine City
April 15, 1:19 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 15, 1:29 a.m., report of check welfare, 8th Street NW, Pine City
April 15, 1:05 p.m., report of vehicle prowl, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
April 15, 4:35 p.m., report of check welfare, Henriette Road, Pine City
April 15, 11:47 p.m., report of disturbance, 5th Avenue SW, Henriette Road, Henriette
Jail Roster
April 10
Boggs, Vincent Keith Probable Cause: Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct
Nelson, Christopher Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Domestic
April 11
Cotter, Nicholas Earl Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Engel, Patrick Jay Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
April 12
Grundmann, Kaylee Marie Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Martinez, Rena Rene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Veit, Nathaniel Steven Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Arrest of Adult
April 13
Grabow, Tonilee Janice Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Lawrence, Matthew Peter Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Miner, Thomas Lee Probable Cause: Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Quintero, Lasaro Cortez Jr. Probable Cause: Traffic Regulations-Child Passenger Restraint System-Not Equipped and Installed-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type
Saumer, David Martin Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
April 14
Franz, Christopher Lee Probable Cause: Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Huber, Robert Stephen Summons: Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
Martin, Alberta Anne Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Olson, Connor Jason Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
April 15
Martin, Peter Michael Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Miller, Trent Theodore Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Of Controlled Substance-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Arrest of Adult
April 16
Lee, Nicholas Jerome Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers Licenses-Driving After Suspension-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Malenke, Jesse Maurice Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Tyler, Vincent Stephen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
