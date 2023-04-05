Sheriff Report
March 27, 10:05 a.m., report of predatory offender, Royal River Road, Braham
March 27, 10:07 a.m., report of predatory offender, Wildflower Road, Pine City
March 27, 10:22 a.m., report of disturbance, Amber Lane, Pine City
March 27, 2:36 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
March 27, 3:54 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
March 27, 7:15 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, 3rd Avenue NW, Pine City
March 28, 11:23 a.m., report of psychological problem, Main Street S, Pine City
March 28, 2:46 p.m., report of vehicle fire, Praha Avenue, Pine City
March 28, 4:44 p.m., report of order violation, Bluebell Road, Braham
March 29, 4:29 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 29, 8:45 a.m., report of paper service, Sunnyside Road, Pine City
March 29, 9:31 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
March 29, 9:31 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 30, 12:54 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Sherwood Street, Brook Park
March 30, 7:38 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 30, 11:00 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 30, 1:05 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
March 30, 2:57 p.m., report of burglary, Nature Avenue, Pine City
March 30, 5:30 p.m., report of structure fire, Greeley Road, Pine City
March 30, 9:20 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
March 31, 6:56 a.m., report of informational, Main Street S, Pine City
March 31, 10:42 a.m., report of order violation, Henriette Road, Pine City
March 31, 12:16 p.m., report of damage to property, Majestic Road, Pine City
March 31, 3:25 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
March 31, 5:40 p.m., report of call back, 13th Street SW, Pine City
March 31, 5:50 p.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Par Circle SW, Pine City
March 31, 9:10 p.m., report of medical, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
April 1, 1:18 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
April 1, 6:17 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 27
Boeke, Allisa Sue Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Kratzke, Lisa Marie Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense
Vang, Chao Under Sentence: Serving 550 Days-Concurrent
March 28
Hacker, Leo Henry Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-1st Degree Assault-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Protasiewicz, Chad Francis Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Smith, Trayton Travis Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
March 29
Belisle, Brandon Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Deyhle, Mercedes Annie Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Arrest of Adult
Phelps, Randi Lynn Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Robertson, Quedia Chanique Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 within 2 Hours-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession-Crime Described
Weeks, Cody James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
March 30
Boeke, Allisa Sue Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Arrest of Adult
Graham, Anthony Valon Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order -Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
Benson, Rande Marc Allen Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property
Hass, Brian Lee Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
March 31
Larsen, Zachery Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Fear Great Bodily Harm-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 16-Siginifigant Relationship-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration-Uses Force-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 16/Significant Rel-Multiple Acts
Nelson, Andrew Herald Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption;Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
April 2
Peterson, Eric Richard Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation to Public Safety
