Sheriff Report
August 21, 1:03 a.m., report of informational, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
August 21, 1:48 p.m., report of burglary, Birch Bark Road, Pine City
August 21, 3:27 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
August 22, 9:40 a.m., report of call back, 7th Street SW , Pine City
August 22, 2:38 p.m., report of medical, Island Resort Road, Pine City
August 22, 7:34 p.m., report of disturbance, Amber Lane, Pine City
August 23, 1:42 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 23, 1:56 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 23, 8:40 a.m., report of check welfare, Rice Road, Brook Park
August 23, 9:26 a.m., report of assist other agency, Sherwood Street, Brook Park
August 23, 9:32 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 23, 9:35 a.m., report of damage to property, 6th Avenue SE, Pine City
August 23, 11:31 a.m., report of theft, 8th Street SW, Pine City
August 23, 12:55 p.m., report of attemp pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 23, 5:30 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Main Street S, Pine City
August 23, 6:27 p.m., report of follow up, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 23, 10:44 p.m., report of theft, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
August 24, 9:33 a.m., report of runaway, Henriette Road, Pine City
August 25, 1:57 a.m., report of customer trouble, 5th Avenue SW, Henriette
August 25, 9:43 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Pine City
August 25, 10:54 p.m., report of attemp pickup, Henriette Road, Pine City
August 25, 8:31 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Knob Road, Pine City
August 26, 11:39 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 26, 5:00 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
JAIL ROSTER
August 21
Juarez, Andrew Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
Templeman, Mackenzie Lynn Probable Cause: DwI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Combination- Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance-Underage Drinking and Driving
August 22
Colton, Thomas Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Assault 2nd-Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
Pelkey, Raena Elizabeth Probation Warrant: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Simon, Travis Lee Hold For Other Agency: Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Thielman, Travis James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Receiving Stolen Property-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property -1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
August 23
Gerster, Devin John Terrance Summons: Theft-By Swindle-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Jones, Cynthia Lee Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Arrest-Felony Warrant
Jones, Lanelius Deshond Pine County Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Misdemeanor-Arrest
Light, Daniel Richard Probable Cause: Cannabis-1st Degree-Possess more than 2 Pounds but Not More Than 10 kg of Cannabis Flower
Opsahl, Ryan David Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Order for Protection-Introduce Contraband-Drugs/Liquor into Lockup/Prison-Burglary-2nd Degree Dwelling-Misdemeanor Warrant
Xiong, Blong Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Arrest-Felony Warrant
August 24
Andress, Jeremy James Hold For Other Agency: Theft -Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Schouveller, Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
August 25
Allen, Heather Marie Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assault-4th Deg-Correction-Emp/Prob.-Officer/Prosecutor/Judge-Intentionally Transfers Bodily Fluids-Disorderly Conduct-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Graham, Isabella Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted- Domestic
Grundmann, Kaylee Marie Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Merry, Michael Lee Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation
Osgood, Patrick Keith Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Harrasment;Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Thompson-Wooner, Kayla Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More-Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Waltz, John Luther Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Tresspass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Willhite. Garth Leroy Jr. Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
August 26
Schultz, John Thomas Pine County Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest
August 27
Leritz, Bradley Mikal Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Creighton, Savannah Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Dennis Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property -1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Violate No Contact Order-Withing 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.