Sheriff Report
February 27, 1:31 p.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Brook Park
February 27, 9:10 a.m., report of disturbance, Main Street S, Pine City
February 27, 5:14 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
February 27, 11:09 p.m., report of disturbance, 7th Avenue SE, Pine City
February 28, 9:07 a.m., report of animal disturbance, Pioneer Road, Pine City
February 28, 9:09 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
February 28, 9:22 a.m., report of theft, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
February 28, 1:35 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
February 28, 2:47 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
February 28, 5:57 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
February 28, 8:09 p.m., report of lift assist, 8th Street SW, Pine City
February 28, 10:24 p.m., report of intoxicated person, 8th Street NW, Pine City
March 1, 2:15 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Main Street N, Pine City
March 1, 2:28 p.m., report of disturbance, Mallard Road, Brook Park
March 1, 4:40 p.m., report of traffic stop, 7th Street SW, Pine City
March 1, 5:12 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
March 2, 2:26 p.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
March 2, 3:03 p.m., report of traffic stop, Brook Park Road, Pine City
March 2, 5:57 p.m., report of traffic stop, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City
March 3, 10:48 a.m., report of order violation, 2nd Avenue SE, Pine City
March 3, 4:02 p.m., report of missing person, Homestead Road, Pine City
March 3, 4:45 p.m., report of structure fire, Highway 70, Pine City
March 3, 8:31 p.m., report of dead body, Meadow Lake Curve, Grasston
March 4, 12:19 a.m., report of neighbor trouble, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
March 4, 9:37 a.m., report of traffic stop, 3rd Street N, Brook Park
March 4, 4:39 p.m., report of traffic stop, Sherwood Street, Brook Park
March 4, 5:36 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Golf Avenue SW, Pine City
March 4, 6:22 p.m., report of traffic stop, 3rd Street N, Brook Park
March 4, 6:54 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
February 27
Bergren, Joshua John Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Mason, Danah Lee Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Newton, Harley Lynn Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
St. John, Bobbie Anne Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication-Arrest of Adult
St. Sauver, Scott Andrew Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violation No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
February 28
Davis, Brandon Daniel Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-A Narcotic Other Than Heroin Within 90 Day Period-Arrest of Adult
Hughes, Timothy James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Smiley, Benais Fred Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
March 1
Photopoulos, Brandon James Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Smith, Shawnda Shree Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by Nobles
Wood, Brett Michael Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
March 2
Adelman, Julian Jeffery Probable Cause-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Benjamin, Myles James Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine-Domestic Assault-Felony
Charboneau, Alexie Marina Probable Cause-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Estrada, Geronimo Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration-Victim 16-17-Actor >36 Old-Position of Authority-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Locke, Corrin Tara Probable Cause: Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-3 Grams or More Heroin-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess Prohibited-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison
Reichel, Alec Allan Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Williams, Adam Christopher Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 50 or More Dosages Narcotic Mixture-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 3
Boeke, Alyssa Sue Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Kotchen, Alexander Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
Nyberg, Jason Patrick Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Snickers, Kenneth John Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
March 4
Bernard, Bobbie Sue Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Helm, Anthony Wayne Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Ronald Allan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Rayna Rea Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers License-Driving Without Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type-Damage to Property 3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Odegard, Xavier Mark Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Wolf, Nicholas Jon Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
March 5
Juhl, Amber Leigh Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-By Swindle-Arrest of Adult
Veit, Nathaniel Steven Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.