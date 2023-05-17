Sheriff Report
May 8, 10:53 a.m., report of traffic stop, Meadow Creek Lane, Pine City
May 8, 11:37 a.m., report of order violation, Wilderness Retreat, Pine City
May 8, 3:37 p.m., report of assault, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
May 8, 4:16 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
May 9, 8:11 a.m., report of civil matter, 8th Street SW, Pine City
May 9, 2:30 p.m., report of traffic stop, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
May 9, 4:07 p.m., report of burglary, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
May 9, 7:17.pm., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
May 9, 9:30.p.m., report of property lost/found, Wilderness Retreat, Pine City
May 10, 10:52 a.m., report of paper service, Forest Blvd., Pine City
May 10, 3:38 p.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, Golf Avenue SW, Pine City
May 10, 5:50 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 10, 7:32 p.m., report of order violation, Forest Blvd., Pine City
May 11, 7:22 a.m., report of overdose, Hummingbird Road, Brook Park
May 11, 11:45 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 11, 5:23 p.m., report of order violation, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
May 11, 5:24 p.m., report of call back, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 11, 8:49 p.m., report of check welfare, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
May 12, 11:23 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Blue Spruce Street, Pine City
May 12, 12:21 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
May 13, 4:25 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
May 13, 11:25 a.m., report of vehicle theft, North Bay Lane, Pine City
May 13, 5:00 p.m., report of attempted pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 8
Berres, Donald Ralph Jr. Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Richards, Robert Charles Hold for Other Agency-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Misdemeanor-Hold for Other Agency-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired-Misdemeanor-Hold for Other Agency-Misdemeanor
May 9
DeYoung, Amanda Christine Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued
Jeans, Jacob Gordon Pine County Warrant-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Misdemeanor
Smith, Justin Clinton Duane Hold for Other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant-Hold for Other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant
May 10
Belisle, Louis Frank Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount of Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Holmes, Rachel Marie Probable Cause-Traffic-Careless Driving-Operating any vehicle carelessly on street or highway-Probably Cause-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Probable Cause-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Schmitz, Scott Lee Confined But Not Convicted, Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
May 11
Harston, Lamesha Larai Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Scheduled IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Intoxicating Substance-Impaired-Probable Cause-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired-Described
Stokes, Staci Yvette Probable Cause-Harassment-Restraining Order-Violate and knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
May 12
Baragar, Aaron Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
Johnson, Cole Jerome Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor vehicle-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Narcotic-Arrest of Adult
Olson, Travis Eric Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Shatto, Daniel Joseph Probation Warrant-Parole/Probation Violator-Contempt of Court-Willful Disobedience to Court Mandate-Arrest of Adult
Walker, Miranda Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
May 13
Bellanger, Kristin Mae Hold for Other Agency-Failure to Appear warrant
Chavez, Lisa Marie Pine County Warant-Issue Dishonored-Failure to Appear Check-Offense Warrant
Clark, Joshua Reid Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor warrant
Patterson, Richard Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test, Blood or Urine as required by search warrant-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers-License-Driving After Revocation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Drive Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired-Described-Arrest of Adult
Saumer, David Martin Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft of Motor Fuel From Retailer-Arrest of Adult
Vessels, Santana Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade-Arrest of Adult
