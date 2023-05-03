Sheriff Report
April 24, 7:58 a.m., report of shoplifting, 5th Street SE, Pine City
April 24, 8:19 a.m., report of call back, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
April 24, 3:17 p.m., report of vehicle theft, State Highway 70, Pine City
April 25, 2:53 a.m., report of unwanted person, Sunnyside Road, Pine City
April 25, 11:03 a.m., report of miscellaneous law call, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 25, 1:30 p.m., report of traffic pursuit, 1st Avenue NE, Pine City
April 25, 2:21 p.m., report of disturbance, 2nd Avenue, Brook Park
April 25, 6:20 p.m., report of check welfare, Autumn Circle, Pine City
April 25, 10:35 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 26, 3:55 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 26, 8:05 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 27, 2:40 p.m., report of check welfare, Par Circle SW, Pine City
April 27, 4:17 p.m., report of informational, 8th Street SW, Pine City
April 28, 3:40 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 28, 10:58 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 28, 3:38 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Audrey Gayle Drive, Grasston
April 28, 10:06 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 1st Street S, Brook Park
April 29, 1:10 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 29, 1:32 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, Glenview Avenue, Pine City
April 29, 5:19 a.m., report of counterfeit, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
April 29, 1:17 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Mallard Road, Brook Park
Jail Roster
April 24
Eylandt, Jesse Quinn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Kennedy-Thomas, RebeccaLynn Michael Probable Cause: Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
Leingang, Kelly John Clifford Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Mohamed, Liban Abdirashid Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant Issued by Cass, Minn.
Nielson, Corey Thomas Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property
Trampe, Cory Alan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wachsmuth, Tricia Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-GM Warrant-Domestic Abuse-No Contact-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
April 25
Nielson, Corey Thomas Probable Cause: Felony-Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation
Salcido, Jesus Jose Probation Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schmidt, Carrie Lynn Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
April 26
Gideo, Emily Rose Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Ziegler, Brianna Lynn Hold For Other Agency-Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
April 27
Chaboyea, Lakota Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Cooper, Elizabeth Colleen Pine County Warrant-Bench-Felony Warrant-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
St. John, Shanise Rae Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Yannarelly, Thomas Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
April 28
Halverson, Eleanore Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Assault-4th Deg-Correctional Employee; Prob. Officer; Prosecutor; Judge-Demonstrable Bodily -Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Kitchenmaster, Dale Alan Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant-Fugitive From Just From Other State
Leger, Brett Duane Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Olson, Connor Jason Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Paulson, James Douglas Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Failure to Appear in Court
Reed, Ashley Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Conviction-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Richardson, Ryan Dean Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Schultz, Patrick Thomas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Siebenaler, Nicholas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Through Highway-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Dennis Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Tobon, Holly Anne Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
April 29
Brisson, Julie May Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Clark, Lorna Jean Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct
Steele, Richard Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
April 30
Corbine, Delores Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
Shabaiash, David Alan Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.