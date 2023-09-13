Sheriff Report
September 4, 3:56 a.m., report of search warrant, Raspberry Road, Pine City
September 4, 10:55 a.m., report of burglary, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
September 4, 12:39 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Lakeview Loop, Pine City
September 4, 2:05 p.m., report of crim sex conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 5, 7:34 a.m., report of burglary, 1st Avenue SE, Pine City
September 5, 8:57 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Henriette Road, Pine City
September 5, 9:04 a.m., report of assault, Homestead Road, Pine City
September 5, 2:50 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 5, 11:39 p.m., report of missing person, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
September 6, 4:28 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Fawn Road, Pine City
September 6, 5:51 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
September 7, 12:33 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Main Street S, Pine City
September 7, 8:06 p.m., report of disturbance, Island Resort Road, Pine City
September 8, 7:22 a.m., report of animal bite, Main Street S, Pine City
September 8, 7:48 a.m., report of burglary, Highway 70, Pine City
September 9, 5:38 p.m., report of theft, State Highway 23, Brook Park
September 4
Ballard, Darian Bryan Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Dangerous Weapons-Intentionally Point a Gun
Ballard, Emily Marie Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Liquor-Consumption Reasons Under 21
Eide, Denise Ann Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd Degree-Enters w/out Consent With Intent to Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor
Mitchell, Keaona Rae Pine County Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana-Arrest
Walker, Miranda Pine County Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More of a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Sale-Narcotic-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 or Paraphernalia Residual-Not Cannabis/Hemp-Issue Dishonored-Check-Offense--5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
September 5
Brumbaugh, James Thomas Probable Cause: Carry/Posses Pistol w/out Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor;Second or Subsequent-Felony-Firearm-Serial Number-Receive/Posses With No Special Number-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Jones, Cynthia Lee Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Mayberry, Jason Ramon Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Scott, Todd Andrew Sr. Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic-Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Adam Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 6
Abfalter, Tyler Gilbert Probation Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
St John, Shanise Rae Pine County Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Store Meth Paraphernalia In the Presence of Child or Vulnerable Adult-Arrest of Adult
September 7
Holm, Wendy Louise Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Morejon, Jorge Felix Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 8
Gerou, Carrie Jean Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 9
Cetin, Vanessa Robin Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
Hodges, Dylan Matthew Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Careless Driving-Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly On Street or Highway-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Rectenwald, Nicholas Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Carry/Posses Pistol w/out Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor;Second or Subsequent-Felony-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-4th Degree-Possess-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Schouveller, Michael Hold For Other Agency: Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation
Whited, Blake Lucas Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
September 10
Booth, Candi May Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions
McQuiston, Craig Daniel Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Mundhenke, Kenneth Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted- Domestic
Rook, Jordan Keith Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration-Victim Mentally Impaired/Physically Helpless-Arrest of Adult
