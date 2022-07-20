Sheriff Report
July 10, 9:31 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Everready Road, Pine City
July 10, 10:15 p.m., report of hit and run property, Homestead Road, Pine City
July 11, 6:28 a.m., report of theft, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 11, 10:12 a.m., report of damage to property, Golf Avenue SW, Pine City
July 11, 12:20 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 11, report of fraud/scam/ID, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 11, 6:24 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Main Street N, Pine City
July 11, 11:20 p.m., report of threats, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 12, 8:17 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, Parkview Drive, Pine City
July 12, 8:40 a.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Brook Park
July 12, 10:27 a.m., report of predatory offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 12, 3:42 p.m., report of MVA property Damage, Crab Apple Drive, Pine City
July 12, 6:21 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Buffalo Road, Grasston
July 12, 11:05 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
July 13, 4:51 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 14, 7:55 a.m., report of theft, Brook Park Road, Pine City
July 15, 5:49 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 17, 2:41 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Homestead Road, Pine City
July 16, 4:47 p.m., report of damage to property, Cross Cut Road NE, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 10
Jones-Yellowhammer, Marita Monique Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000
July 11
Goettl, Brent Michael Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Fugitive From Other State-Hold For Other Agency: Arrest Felony Warrant
Irwin, Michael Shawn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Reagan, Joyce Marie Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
July 12
Bochniak, Stephen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Boleen, Alexandra Frances Probable Cause: Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possess; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Leaks, Larry Cleveland Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Long, Jessica Candice Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Talarico, Cecily Ann Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Zachrison, Victoria Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Pharmacy-Legend Drugs-Unlawful Possess/Sell/Give-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers’ Licenses-Use False Name/DOB to Identify Self to Police-Arrest of Adult
Zirbes, Daniel David Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
July 13
Owen, Kenneth Edward Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Anoka
Staples, Alexis Marie Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
July 14
Barrick, Sheldon John Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax
Cornwell, Destiny Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1,2,3 but Not Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Sch-1,2 or 3-but Not Narcotic 1 or 2 to Person Under 18 Years
Eccles, Angela Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Kern, Paul Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Willful Disobedience to Court Mandate-Arrest of Adult
Matthys, Samantha Grace Pine County Warrant-Disorderly Conduct-Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Mishler, Dane Lewis Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Weitz, Rachel Emma Probable Cause-Drivers’ Licenses-Use False Name/Date of Birth To Identify Self to Police-Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
July 15
Applegate, Paul Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Aviles, Andrea Lynn Probable Cause: Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine
Cardinal, Thomas Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Rueger, Chase Gabrie Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
July 16
Baragar, Aaron Matthew Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Ponto, Dakota Rae Probable Cause-Confined But Not conficted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
July 17
Bonkowske, Troy James Under Sentence, Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Cooper, Michael Ryan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Davis, Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Place Fictitious Emergency 911 Call to Prompt Response-Arrest of Adult
