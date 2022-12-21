Sheriff Report
December 12, 8:32 a.m., report of detail, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 12, 9:57 a.m., report of disturbance, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
December 12, 11:47 a.m., report of drug incident, Main Street S, Pine City
December 12, 1:37 p.m., report of traffic stop, I 35 S, Pine City
December 12, 1:38 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 12, 4:12 p.m., report of call back, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 12, 10:33 p.m., report of disturbance, 7th Street SW, Pine City
December 13, 8:16 p.m., report of disturbance, Main Street S, Pine City
December 13,5:16 p.m., report of hit and run property, Pine City
December 14, 4:00 p.m., report of civil matter, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
December 15, 8:26 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 15, 9:51 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, County Highway 61, Pine City
December 15, 9:56 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, County Highway 61, Pine City
December 16, 12:18 p.m., report of burglary, Main Street S, Pine City
December 16, 5:04 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
December 17, 11:32 p.m., report of assault, Crooked River Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
December 12
Funchess, Renea Probable Cause: Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Place Fictitious Emergency 911 Calls to Prompt Response-Falsley Reporting Crime
Griffin, La’Tiffani Isis Probable Cause: Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
Hill, George Thomas Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Kulenkamp, Krystle Dawn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-Driver License-Driving After Revocation
Yang, Pahoua Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Vang, Xiong Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana with No Remuneration-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Wareberg, Ross James Summons: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety
December 13
Benson, Rande Marc Summons-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Kenney, Daniel Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer- Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit-Felony or Gross Misd-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Nichols, Michael Patrick Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Posses Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Spar, Adam Scott Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction for Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
December 14
English, Robert William Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Erickson, Laura Linn Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
Joyce, Robert Thomas Jr. Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglarly-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Other State-Arrest of Adult
December 15
Mesker, Donovan David Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Townsend, Roy Eugene Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
December 16
Benjamin, Christian Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Domestic Assault-Felony-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Swanson, Kalan Scott Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wehrman, James Ryan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
December 17
Anderson, Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Domestic-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
Bennett, Brian Scott Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Matrious, Elijah Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Disorderly Conduct-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Schantzen, Max Ryan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
December 18
Bender, Dustin Aaron Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Osgood, Patrick Keith Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Ross, Andrew Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams ore More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Silker, Joseph Timothy Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Careless Driving Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly on Any Street or Highway-Arrest of Adult
Staples, Marvin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult
