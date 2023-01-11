Sheriff Report
January 2, 11:11 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Milburn Road, Pine City
January 3, 1:19 a.m., report of medical, Henriette Road, Grasston
January 3, 7:38 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Rice Road, Brook Park
January 3, 10:13 a.m., report of medical, Ravine Road, Pine City
January 3, 11:25 a.m., report of property lost/found, Main Street S, Pine City
January 4, 3:25 p.m., report of civil process, 7th Avenue SW, Pine City
January 4, 4:02 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 5th Street SE, Pine City
January 4, 8:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City
January 5, 1:56 a.m., report of damage to property, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 5, 2:01 a.m., report of lift assist, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
January 5, 10:12 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Horned Owl Lane, Brook Park
January 5, 5:07 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street N, Pine City
January 6, 7:31 a.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
January 6, 7:19 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, 3rd Avenue SW, Pine City
January 7, 5:24 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, State Highway 70, Pine City
January 7, 8:40 a.m., report of order violation, Canary Road, Grasston
January 7, 6:52 p.m., report of disturbance, Silver Maple Street, Pine City
January 7, 8:58 p.m., report of disturbance, 7th Street SW, Pine City
January 7, 10:00 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, State Highway 70, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 2
Welsh, Katie Sue Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount of Marijuana
January 3
Lewis, Casey-Jeane Catherine Marie Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Merry, Craig Skiprain Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
January 4
Paulson, Jeremy John Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Falkenberg, Lori Lea Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Larsin, Ryan Dennis Probable Cause: Dangerous Weapon-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade
Sale, Matthew John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
January 5
Affeldt, Michael Steven Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting
Bierbrauer, Asjlan Arthur Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Lange, Richard Louis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Jordan David Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
January 6
Duresky, Daniel David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
Goodman, Alanna Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Honsey, Daisha Shelene Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Stearns
Lambert, Derek Martin Probable Cause: Trafic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Provost, Natalia Starr Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Viney, Mathew David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic
January 7
Davis, Christopher John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Dunkley, Buster Brown Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Hathaway, Cody Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Huhta, Susan Kaye Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Schantzen, Max Ryan Probable Cause-Confined But Not convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
January 8
Cox, Matthew Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Ronald Allan Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Levercom, Jonathan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Nestor, Dylan James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Collision-Injury, Death, or Vehicle Damage-Driver Fails to Give Information-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1.2.3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
