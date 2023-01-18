Sheriff Report
January 9, 9:32 a.m., report of informational, Tigua Road, Pine City
January 9, 12:09 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 7th Street SW, Pine City
January 11, 5:51 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 11, 4:45 p.m., report of disturbance, Beroun Crossing, Brook Park
January 12, 11:40 a.m., report of dead body, State Highway 70, Pine City
January 12, 7:06 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
January 12, 8:19 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
January 13, 3:21 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City
January 13, 4:26 p.m., report of traffic stop, 4th Street SE, Pine City
January 13, 8:35 p.m., report of assault, Pine City
January 13, 9:51 p.m., report of disturbance, Apple Road, Pine City
January 14, 12:24 p.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 23, Brook Park
January 14, 9:02 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 9
Johnson, Chelsea Jean Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Larsin, Ryan Denis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Sandvig, Christina Marie Under Sentence: Serving 7 Days-Concurrent
January 10
Anderson, Regina Marie Under Sentence: Serving 6 Days-Consecutive
Icard, Raejean Lynn Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Opsahl, Ryan David Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
January 11
Buehler-Johnston, Billie Jean Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Deeb, Lisa Colleen Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Earnst, Lucas James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Shawn Michael Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Mitchell, Keaona Rae Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stoddard, Paul Michael Pre-Trail Supervision Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact-Fear Great Bodily Harm
January 12
Martin, Shannon Leigh Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Moose, Darrian Raylynn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Staples, Spring Dawn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-Driver License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Waagen, Blaze Rafferty Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
January 13
Anderson, Matthew Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Benjamin, Fairbanks Ricardo Wade Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Carlton
Benjamin, Marlo Jane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Greenleaf, Farrell Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Isaac, David Lashawn Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Oliver, Tazara Larisha Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Cody Allen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
January 14
Pangerl, Eric Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
January 15
Cox, Matthew Lee Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Jackson, Ashley Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Murray, Bernard U Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Murray, Wally James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Fear Great Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
