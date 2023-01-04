Sheriff Report
December 27, 6:52 a.m., report of burglary, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City
December 27, 12:53 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 4th Street SE, Pine City
December 27, 5:45 p.m., report of traffic stop, Cross Cut Road NE, Pine City
December 28, 3:10 p.m., report of threats, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
December 28, 3:26 p.m., report of hit and run property, Main Street S, Pine City
December 28, 10:55 p.m., report of overdose, 4th Avenue SE, Pine City
December 28, 11:16 p.m., report of threats, 4th Street SE, Pine City
December 29, 3:16 a.m., report of unwanted person, Johnson Avenue SW, Pine City
December 29, 9:07 a.m., report of call back, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
December 29, 11:09 a.m., report of order violation, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
December 29, 4:33 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 30, 10:30 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 30, 6:02 p.m., report of property lost/found, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 31, 1:01 a.m., report traffic stop, I 35 S, Pine City
Jail Roster
December 26
Dunkley, Joseph Micheal Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Murder-3rd Degree-Sell/Give/Distribute Controlled Substance-Schedules 1 & 2-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Richardson, Joie Suzanne Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
December 27
Gebhart, Andrew Steven Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Newton, Harley Lynn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Romero, Randolph Scott Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
December 28
Swanson, Matthew Jerome Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle
December 29
Graves, Patrick Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Place Fictitious Emergency 911 Call to Prompt Response-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
Mowry, Channing Michael Warner Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Anoka
Tang, Haoliang Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Wright, Adam Jeffrey Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
December 30
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Rush, Jeffery Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Domestic Abuse-By Strangulation-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Wachsmuth, Tracia Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Owner Violation
December 31
Baker, Melissa Diane Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Johnston, Cory William Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
January 1
Kalim, Frank Kofi Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Merry, Craig Skiprian Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
Murray, Wally James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Fear of Great Bodily Harm-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact Under 18 Fear of Great Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Plur, Shaye Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers’ Licenses-Use False Name/DOB to Identify Self to Police-Arrest of Adult
