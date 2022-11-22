Sheriff Report
November 14, 4:45 a.m., report of subject stop, Government Road, Pine City
November 14, 8:29 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 4th Street SE, Pine City
November 14, 10:08 a.m., report of theft, 8th Street SW, Pine City
November 14, 12:10 p.m., report of theft, 9th Street SW, Pine City
November 14, 1:18 p.m., report of animal disturbance, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
November 14, 1:20 p.m., report of animal disturbance, 5th Street SE, Pine City
November 14, 4:23 p.m., report of theft, 8th Street SW, Pine City
November 15, 1:04 p.m., report of medical, Main Street S, Henriette
November 15, 3:08 p.m., report of found drug, Main Street S, Pine City
November 16, 12:05 p.m., report of hit and run property, 3rd Street NE, Pine City
November 16, 12:26 p.m., report of informational, 9th Street SW, Pine City
November 16, 2:39 p.m., report of informational, Main Street N, Pine City
November 16, 7:21 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 16, 10:04 p.m., report of animal disturbance, State Highway 70, Pine City
November 17, 9:42 a.m., report of dead body, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
November 17, 4:52 p.m., report of informational, County Highway 61, Pine City
November 17, 5:49 p.m., report of follow up, State Highway 70, Pine City
November 17, 8:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Liberty Road SE, Pine City
November 17, 5:33 p.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 70, Pine City
November 19, 3:51 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 4th Avenue SW, Pine City
November 19, 3:59 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Pine Tree Trail, Pine City
November 19, 9:10 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 14
Charbonneau, Anthony Michael Probable Cause: Harassment: Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
Kroschel, Truett Clarence Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Kanabec
Thurber, Mark John Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Pine City-Reduce/Eliminate Blighting Factors
White, Melvin Alex Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wicken, John Roger Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by Rice
November 15
Diver, Dereck Ray Pine County Warrant-Contempt Warrant Issued by Pine-Contempt of Court-Direct, Summarily Punished-Disorderly, Contemptuous or Insolent Behavior
Johnson, Rebecca Marie Pine County Warrant-Unspecified Warrant-Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Moose, Darrian Raylynn Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
November 16
Benjamin, Brandon Clark Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Foreseeable Risk Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order With 10 Years Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Lanham, Kenneth Gale Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 16/Significant Rel-Person Injury
Smith, Thomas Anthony Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
November 17
Bailey, Casey Lee Topp Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail Lockup/Prison
Chermak, James Ronald Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
November 18
Huhta, Susan Kaye Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Pendegayosh, Phillip Wayne Hold For Other Agency-Arrest-Felony Warrant issued by Aitkin
Ploussard, Dennis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Pratt, Corey Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Sutherland, Abraham Parole/Probation Violator-Domestic
November 19
Trepanier, Gregory Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
