Sheriff Report
October 3, 8:59 a.m., report damage to property, 1st Avenue SE, Pine City
October 3, 12:19 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
October 3, 12:55 p.m., report of order violation, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City
October 3, 1:40 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
October 4, 6:54 a.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, 2nd Avenue SW, Henriette
October 4, 10:36 a.m., report of damage to vehicle, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 4, 11:18 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 4, 3:55 p.m., report of lift assist, Creekside Court, Pine City
October 4, 4:14 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Street SW, Pine City
October 5, 6:02 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Golf Avenue SW, Pine City
October 5, 7:19 p.m., report of personal injury accident, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
October 5, 8:23 p.m., report of traffic stop, 570th Street, Pine City
October 5, 8:24 p.m., report of fight, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 6, 8:05 a.m., report of call back, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
October 6, 3:49 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 7, 9:57 a.m., report of medical, Town Hall Road, Pine City
October 7, 12:38 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
October 7, 1:19 p.m., report of damage to property, 8th Street SW, Pine City
October 8, 12:54 a.m., report of suspicious activity, 11th Street SW, Pine City
October 8, 4:34 p.m., report of lift assist, Ranch Drive, Pine City
Jail Roster
October 3
Reiss, Gerald James Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Stasson, Paul George Pine County Warrant-Unspecified Warrant-Issued by Pine-Identity Theft-Transfer/Possess/Uses Identity of Another Person
Werbelow, Shaun Lee Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
October 4
Benjamin, Timothy Adam Sr. Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Garbow, Tonilee Janice Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Graham, Anthony Valon Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Greenleaf, Farrell Aaron Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana
Johnson, Jacob Colt Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Dennis Duane Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
October 5
Brown, Corey Walter Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Hampton, Walter Terry Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
October 6
Audie, Sandra Leigh Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Felony-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Protasiewicz, Chad Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Gram or more a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
October 7
Heyer, Ryan Harold Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired-Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test-Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Stanfield, Bradley Dean Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
October 8
Geisler, Devon James Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Honsey, Daisha Shelene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Lange, Richard Louis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Ignition interlock-Tampers, Circumvents or Bypasses Device or Assists Another-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Swenson, Ross Allan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
October 9
Dye, Terrin James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-No Proof Ins-Pharmacy-Unlawful Use of Misleading Name by Retail Business Implying Drug Store-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Kurry, Tasia Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Lewis, Joy Elizabeth Hold for Other Agency: Failure to Appear-Warrant Issued by Sherburne
Piper, William Scott III Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Schuldt, Jason Martin Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Thao, Sai Seng Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Watts, Isaac Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Gross Misdemeanor-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.