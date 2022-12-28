Sheriff Report
December 19, 11:46 a.m., report of assault, Mid River Road, Pine City
December 19, 6:40 p.m., report of public assist, Fore Boulevard, Pine City
December 19, 4:41 p.m., report of assault, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
December 20, 10:53 a.m., report of vehicle theft, County Highway 61, Pine City
December 20, 11:45 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
December 20, 3:31 p.m., report of repeat offender, Main Street N, Pine City
December 20, 10:07 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 21, 11:55 a.m., report of vehicle information call, Crooked River Road, Pine City
December 21, 2:44 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Birch Drive Pine City
December 21, 2:47 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Henriette Road, Pine City
December 21, 5:19 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, 8th Street NW, Pine City
December 22, 11:37 a.m., report of missing person, Henriette Road, Pine City
December 22, 2:03 p.m., report of predatory offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 23, 12:05 p.m., report of medical, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 24, 11:18 a.m., report of check welfare, Elmcrest Avenue, Pine City
December 24, 6:26 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
December 24, 8:49 p.m., report of lift assist, 7th Avenue NE, Pine City
December 24, 10:14 p.m., report of disturbance, 2nd Avenue SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
December 19
Ford, Greyman Wonzayall Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
McCarthy, Kaija Faith Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
December 20
Degroat, Floyd Dale Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Kotchen, Alexander Raymond Schult Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Riebe, Darrel John Probable Cause: Trafffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Staples, Spring Dawn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Disorderly Conduct
December 21
Wheelecor, Robert Aurther Parole/Probation Violation: Probation Violation -Arrest of Adult
December 23
Baragar, Brian Gene Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Bowman, Neil Gunner Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operating Motor Vehicle Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Hill, Ronald Kenneth Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Laino, Matthew John Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Lemke, Katilyn Alexis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison -Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
December 24
Boeke, Alyssa Sue Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4- Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Fedder, Bradley Elmer Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Kochen, Alexander Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
McFerran, Bryan Roy Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired;Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
December 25
Bourgoin, Anthony Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type-Arrest of Adult
Medina, Manuel Compos Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
VanVleet, Jacob Clifton Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Arrest of Adult
