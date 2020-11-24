Though much has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marine Toys for Tots will return to brighten the holiday season for young people throughout Pine County this December.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pastor John Stiles said ORLC has offered to serve as a central gathering point for the donated toys in Toys for Tots and are proud to be a continuing part of the tradition of Christmastime generosity. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is located at 825 Golf Ave SW in Pine City.
Pine County Toys for Tots volunteers will be pre-bagging toys to give families in the church parking lot.
“They have assured us that they are organizing that in a way with responsible distancing and masks and a delivery service that’s contactless,” Stiles said.
Toy donations for Toys for Tots can be dropped off at numerous Pine County locations, and parents/guardians can apply for toys for their children online (pine-city-mn.toysfortots.org) or at locations in Pine City, Sandstone and Mora.
Please see the sidebar for toy dropoff and toy application locations.
Application rules
Pine County Toys for Tots supplies toys for children who would not have any toys under the tree without assistance. Toys for Tots applications are only for custodial parents of the children, and there can be only one application per family. Only children from infant to 18 years (still in school) are eligible. The children must live at address provided.
Applications will not be taken by phone or mail.
Visit pine-city-mn.toysfortots.org for more information.
Volunteer opportunities
Pine County Toys for Tots also offers volunteer opportunities at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Pre-bagging will take place on Thursday Dec. 17 from 4 - 8 p.m. (snacks provided) and on Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. – noon (lunch provided). And finally, distribution will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8:30 a.m. - noon , and clean-up from noon to 2 p.m.
Pine County Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator Julie Samuelson called distribution day, “An awesome day to make a difference in a child’s life.” In 2019, Pine County Toys for Tots was able to give 5,009 toys to 855 children.
History of Marine Toys for Tots
According to toysfortots.org, the program began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane. She had a few handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need. When Bill reported back to his wife that he could not find such an organization, they decided to start one.
In its first year, the Marines distributed 5,000 toys around the Los Angeles area. In 1948, the entire Marine Corps adopted the program. Marine Toys for Tots now distributes about 18 million toys to seven million less fortunate children each year.
2020 TOYS FOR TOTS TOY DROP-OFF SITES
Pine City
Library
Sharper Image
Frandsen Bank
Voyager Bottle Shop
Cabin Coffee
Stearns Bank
Spire Credit Union
Anytime Fitness
Northwoods Bank
Walmart
Dairy Queen
1st Presbyterian Church
Pine City Family Chiropractic
Pine County Sheriff’s Office
Pine Technical & Community College
Verizon Cellular Specialists
Three Twenty Brewing
Welia Health formally FirstLight Health Systems
Hinckley
Town & Country Insurance
Grand Cinema
Woodlands National Bank
1st Lutheran Church
Northview Bank
Tatting Methven Funeral Home
Welia Health formally FirstLight Health Systems
North Branch
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Lakes & Pines
Finlayson
Town & Country Insurance
Northview Bank
Sandstone
Golden Horizons Assisted Living
Methven Funeral Home
Pine County Sheriff’s Office
Northview Bank
Moose Lake
Lakes & Pines
Cloquet
Outdoor Advantage [1302 MN-33]
Walmart [1308 Hwy 33 S]
L & M Fleet Supply [620 Hwy 33 S]
Also Northview Bank of:
Askov, Kerrick and Willow River
PICK UP/DROP OFF TOY APPLICATIONS
Pine City
Family Pathways Food Shelf: 220 7th St SW Pine City MN 55063
Pine County Public Health & Human Services: 315 Main St. #200, Pine City MN 55063 [applications in the forms box by the door]
Pine County WIC in Pine City: 315 Main St.#1, Pine City MN 55063
Sandstone
Sandstone Family Pathways Food Shelf: 312 Main St Sandstone MN 55072
Pine County Public Health & Human Services: 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone MN 55072 [applications in the forms box by the door]
Pine County WIC in Sandstone: 1602 MN-23 N, Sandstone MN 55072
Mora
Lakes & Pines Head Start: 1700 E Maple Ave, Mora MN 55051 [Servicing clients in Pine, Carlton, North Chisago counties]
Toy Applications available through Dec. 11.
