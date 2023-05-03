The Automotive Technology program at Pine Technical and Community College (PTCC) in Pine City, MN has received ASE Training Program accreditation by the ASE Education Foundation. PTCC’s automotive program has been re-accredited in Master Automobile Service Technology.
To achieve this coveted recognition, the school’s automotive training program underwent rigorous evaluation by the ASE Education Foundation. Nationally accepted standards of excellence in areas such as instruction, facilities, and equipment were used.
“This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents,” said Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation President. “Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that Pine Technical and Community College graduates will be employable as entry-level technicians. As a result of the quality education provided by PTCC, the motoring public will benefit as better repair technicians join the work force.” Upon completion of the evaluation, PTCC became accredited by the ASE Education Foundation. The ASE Education Foundation is a non-profit, independent organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level technician training programs against standards developed by the automotive industry.
Greg Pardun, PTCC Automotive instructor added, “During the past few months, we have worked closely with the ASE Education Foundation to make certain that our program would meet strict industry standards, and we are delighted to join the ranks of the ASE accredited training programs. Students will be assured of a quality education, and shop owners will be assured of getting quality job applicants.” Mike Colestock, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, shared that “this recognition is a reflection on the work of our faculty and industry partners to ensure our students are receiving the best experience possible. We are very proud our program matches up to such rigorous standards.”
