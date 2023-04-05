Pine Technical and Community College (PTCC) is thrilled to announce an exciting new scholarship for Mora High School students, Class of 2023 and Class of 2024. Thanks to a private donor, the Kick Start Scholarship has been extended to cover TWO YEARS of tuition, and up to $1,000 for required books, tools, and supplies to eligible students.
Pine Technical and Community College President Joe Mulford stated, “the funds donated to expand this scholarship opportunity were donated by a Twin Cities based businessman in recognition of his son who passed away sadly, at a young age. His son, Austin, was a person that overcame adversity early in life and really benefitted from attending a two-year college.” President Mulford added that the donor chose to invest in the future of the Class of 2023 and 2024 to allow graduates the opportunity to have a similar experience that his son had early in life, by attending PTCC for two years.
The donor has connections to the Mora community through a friend who helped him understand the financial needs of many of the students graduating from high school.
Mora High School students are invited to learn more about this opportunity, and meet with PTCC staff on Wednesday, April 5 from 9:45-10:15AM at Mora High School. Students and their families are also invited to attend an upcoming PTCC Open House event to tour the campus, learn about programs, and ask questions about the college admissions process. Students can sign up to visit campus at: www.pine.edu/admissions/visit-campus.
Mora High School Kick Start Student Eligibility
• Mora High School Class of 2023 and Class of 2024
• Family meets the income guidelines and eligibility criteria for the Free and Reduced-Price School Meal program during student’s senior year
• Attend PTCC the semester following high school graduation
• Complete the FAFSA prior to start of the semester, and enroll in a minimum of 12 credits per semester
