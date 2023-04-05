Pine Technical and Community College

The entrance sign for Pine Technical & Community College in Pine City, Minnesota.

 Tony Webster

Pine Technical and Community College (PTCC) is thrilled to announce an exciting new scholarship for Mora High School students, Class of 2023 and Class of 2024. Thanks to a private donor, the Kick Start Scholarship has been extended to cover TWO YEARS of tuition, and up to $1,000 for required books, tools, and supplies to eligible students. 

