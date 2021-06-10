To the Editor:
Did you know that Pine City has a writer’s club? Pine Writers meets on the second Sunday of the month at 5 p.m. in Pine Center for the Arts, downtown Pine City.
Most of the members write in many styles and genres. We share our works and if wanted to discuss our treasures.
We would like to invite you. Whether you are a writer, beginner, or thought you might like to write, you are welcomed. We would like to invite you to join us.
See you June 13 at 5 p.m. at the Pine Center for the Arts, We are anxious to meet you.
