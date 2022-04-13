April 2 - April 9
Theft, burglary, vandalism
April 3, 11:51 a.m., Damage To Property, Johnson Ave SW, Pine City
April 9, 7:25 a.m., Vehicle Theft, Holly Rd, Pine City
Miscellaneous
April 3, 12:03 a.m., Suspicious Activity, 2nd Ave SW, Henriette
April 3, 11:09 a.m., Check Welfare, Lakeview Shore Dr, Pine City
April 4, 12:09 a.m., Check Welfare, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
April 4, 9:25 a.m., Suspicious Activity, Main St S, Pine City
April 4, 2:53 p.m., Drug Incident ,Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
April 6, 8:14 a.m., Hit And Run Property, Main St S, Pine City
April 6, 11:14 p.m., Traffic Stop, Main St N, Pine City
April 6, 11:25 p.m., Traffic Stop, 2nd St NE, Pine City
April 7, 3:51 a.m., Damage To Vehicle, 7th St SW, Pine City
April 7, 5:29 p.m., Crim Sex Conduct, Amber Ln, Pine City
April 8, 10:37 a.m., Crim Sex Conduct, Main St S, Pine City
April 8, 11:48 a.m., Dead Body, 5th Ave NE, Pine City
April 8, 3:15 p.m., Property Lost/Found, 8th St NW, Pine City
April 9, 9:00 p.m., Suspicious Activity, State Hwy 70, Pine City
Jail Roster
April 4
KOSKI, DUANE EDWIN JR Probable Cause - Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance;Violations-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-Traffic -DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
SMITH, JORDAN DAVID Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony Warrant Issued-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
April 5
VAN SLYKE, DAMIEN GAUGE Probable Cause - Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
April 6
GONZALEZ PEREZ, MOISES Hold For Other Agency: Bench -Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Pharmacy-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 -Not Small Amount Marijuana
HANSON, CLAUDIA MARIE Probable Cause -Second-Degree-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
LANGFORD, KELLY Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
MARTIN, SHAWN MICHAEL Pine County Warrant: Bench -Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
SNYDER, WAYLON JAMES Probable Cause -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
April 7
BOLEEN, JASON MARK Parole/Probation Violation -Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine
EIGENHEER, TERRI LYNN Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Probation Violation-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
GANGL, NATHAN JOHN Parole/Probation Violation -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
GEBHART, ANDREW STEVEN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
HARMON, TRISTAN Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
MARTINEZ, RENA RENE Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Felony Warrant Issued - Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
April 8
BOTHUM, MICHEAL THOMAS Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
DUNKLEY, JORDAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
GRAHAM, ALEXANDER LEE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Disorderly Conduct-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
HEILMAN, DONALD GERARD Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Abuse -Violate Order for Protection
KLANDE, RODNEY EDWARD Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5thDegree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
NELSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
PLOMBON, JEREMY JOSEPH Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
PUTZ, JOHN ROBERT Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Theft of Motor Fuel From Retailer-Arrest of Adult
SCHMITZ, SCOTT LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th
