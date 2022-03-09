Even though it is just the middle of March, we have already started to see both official and unofficial announcements from people planning to run for election for local positions. Because of this, we thought it was necessary to inform all potential candidates of the Pioneer’s policies for publishing election filing notices.
The Pine City Pioneer will publish one free press release announcing their filing for running for an elected office per candidate. These notices are limited to 300 words and can include a photo of the candidate.
The content of the press release should stick to information about the candidates themselves. Any reference to other candidates will be edited out. The candidate may include an email address or phone number for voters to contact for further information about that candidate.
The deadlines for submitted filing notices will be noon on Friday, June 17, for the May 17 through May 31 early filing period, and noon on Friday, Sept. 2, for the Aug. 2 through Aug. 16 filing period. Filing notices will be published as space permits, with all notices being published no later than the June 30 edition for the early filing period and Sept. 15 for the later filing period.
We will not publish campaign appearances in our Out and About section.
If there is anything anyone wishes to guarantee to be published, they should contact one of our advertising representatives.
If a primary election is triggered, the Pioneer will run a primary election guide for only those offices in advance of the Aug. 9 primary election, and a general election guide somewhere near the beginning of early voting.
To submit a filing notice or for questions regarding our elections coverage policies, please contact Bill Stickels III at editor@countystar.com or at 763-689-1181, ext. 107.
