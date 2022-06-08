Pirates! Lost at Sea at your Local Library

Ahoy there, matey! Set sail with the library for a thrilling, action-packed adventure featuring a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. With mutiny and high-tide looming, they must rescue their salty captain and find a way to repair their ship before all hope is lost...at sea!
Throughout the story, volunteers from the audience will help us conduct several hands-on science experiments that “ARRR” sure to amaze you! Explore the incredible science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure, and more.
Mark your calendars! The Pirates: Lost at Sea program does require advance registration (except in Rush City) and will be held at the following East Central Regional Library locations. The program will last about an hour.
• North Branch Area Library: Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.
• Cambridge Public Library: Tuesday, July 12, 1 p.m.
• Rush City Public Library: Wednesday, July 13, 10:30 a.m.
• Pine City Public Library: Wednesday, July 13, 1 p.m.
• Chisago Lakes Area Library: Thursday, July 14, 10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. (2 sessions)
This program is recommended for all ages. Please register in advance on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
Pirates: Lost at Sea is sponsored by local Friends of the Library organizations as well as the Lions Club in Rush City.
For more information, drop by or call your local library and follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
