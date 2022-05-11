The Pine City Dragons baseball team continue to find success on the diamond. Junior Isaiah Hasz reflected on his team’s early season success, “We throw strikes and make the routine plays, limiting errors.”
The week featured three more Great River Conference victories for the Dragons. Head Coach Monte Peterson used a variety of hurlers on the mound, all of whom had quality starts.
The week opened up with a shortened five inning win against visiting East Central. The Dragons piled on runs in each inning. Lefty Bryce Erickson would earn the win, striking out eight batters and walking two. He would surrender just one hit in the contest. Dylan Petersen would mop up East Central’s last chance in the fifth and strike out two batters. The Dragons piled on the runs scoring nineteen runs on twelve hits and eight walks; the team was led by a hoard of green hitters.
Following the win, the Dragons headed to Isle/Onamia to take on the Raiders. Nick Plasek came to ballpark and meant business, tallying four hits and leading the offensive charge in a 15-1 victory. Senior Ryan Plasek got the call on the mound, striking out two batters and only walking one in four innings. R. Plasek credited his defense, “I trust those guys behind me to make the play.” The Dragon defense continued its fine play, only allowing one error in the game.
Prior to putting on their tuxedos and busting a move on the dance floor for their prom events, the Dragons had their rematch with rival Rush City Tigers. Isaiah Hasz got his first action of the week and controlled much of the game for the Dragons. Hasz would be on the mound for six innings, strike out ten batters and surrender four hits. The Tigers scored their lone run in the top of the third inning on a fielder’s choice. This would be the only offensive threat the Dragons faced all evening.
The Dragon offense would get an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. Junior, Mason Charles would lead off the game with a single and circle the bases with aggressive baserunning. Hasz would add the second run later later in the inning off a Ryan Plasek single. The bats would go quite until later in the hour.
Not until the fifth inning, with a Hasz lead off single, R. Plasek bloop single and Peterson walk, did the Dragons threaten. With a slim lead 2-1, Cole Waxberg would hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Hasz. Aidan Palmer would follow that up with a line drive single to right center clearing the bases. “I went up to the box with an aggressive approach,” recalled Palmer. With the pressure relieved, the Dragons finished off the pesky Tigers, 5-1.
