The Pokegama Lake Association donated $1,000 to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office for their K-9 Program. Pictured are Office Supervisor Denise Anderson, Marietta Jacobson (from PLA) and Chief Deputy Scott Grice.
The PLA recently donated $600 to A Place For You, located in Pine City, for their upcoming fundraiser. Pictured are PLA member, Marietta Jacobson, APFY Executive Director, Vicki VanderVegt, and board member, Linda Setterlund.
