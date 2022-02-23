Playoff hockey for Dragons Boys’ team

A highlight for many Minnesotans begins this week with high school playoff hockey. This weekend the initial first round play-in games occurred, with the winners advancing to Tuesday sectional quarterfinals. Unfortunately for our beloved Dragons, they won’t be competing in the quarterfinals after being bounced out of the playoffs by the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 6-3.
Pine City, 5 - Mora/Milaca, 6
Prior to the play-in game on Saturday, the Dragons visited Mora earlier in the week. The game plan included trying to shut down the Mustangs top scoring threat, Parker Mitchell. The Dragons for the most part kept him in check for much of the game forcing the Mustangs to adapt and look at other scoring threats.
Coach Sauter said on the start of the game, “We got off to a great start. We had 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 leads before giving up the lead in the third period.”
The Dragons and Mustangs fought through challenging penalty kills and scoring opportunities. The Dragons tallied up seven penalties in the second period but only surrendered one power play goal. After two periods, the game was all knotted up at three goals a piece.
The third period was intense, full of drama between these two rivals. The Mustangs would quickly pounce with their first lead of the game, scoring back to back goals. The Dragons would answer with a Andrew Thole goal to cut the lead back to one goal. However, Parker Mitchel would add his third goal, to put Mora up 6-4.
After the Mitchel goal, the Mustangs were on the heals. For the remainder of the night, the Dragons kept up the pressure. A Landon Marfeld goal put the Dragons back within one goal. Coach Sauter noted, “An entertaining game, start to finish.”
In the final Minutes with a one man advantage, the Dragons seemed to have scored the tying goal, but the officials waved off the goal. Complimenting his team Coach Satuer said, “Even though we didn’t end up getting the win, the boys played one of their best games of the season.”
Section 5A Playoffs : Pine City, 3 - Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6
Coach Sauter said on the playoff game, “We dug ourselves a deep hole to start this one.” The Dragons would give up four goals in the first period. All four goals were even strength goals. We played solid hockey the last two periods, but it was too much to overcome.”
The Dragons responded well in the second and third periods. The Dragons had plenty of offensive opportunities and chances to get back in this one. Sauter shared, “We had a ton of pressure in the offensive zone with 40 shots on net, a lot of close calls that didn’t go in.”
Trysten Thurman, Aiden Welch and Jimmy Lindblom would score for the Dragons but it was too late for the Dragons as their season comes to an end with a 8-18 record.
Coach Sauter of his team, “I’m very proud of the team and the seniors’ effort in this game and throughout the entire season. They never gave up, no matter the situation.”
