Plaza groundbreaking
Photo by Katie Koppy

Pine Technical and Community College broke ground on their plaza project Friday, May 27. The space will be used for additional learning and networking opportunities for students with walking paths and be in ADA compliance. More information on the project will be shared in an upcoming story. Pictured are (left to right) Steve Ovick (interim Pine City mayor), Jeffrey Mandyck (Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc.), Steve Lange (Pine Technical & Community College physical plant supervisor), Devon Clark (Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc.), and Joe Mulford (Pine Technical & Community College president).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.