Plaza groundbreaking

Pine Technical and Community College broke ground on their plaza project Friday, May 27. The space will be used for additional learning and networking opportunities for students with walking paths and be in ADA compliance. More information on the project will be shared in an upcoming story. Pictured are (left to right) Steve Ovick (interim Pine City mayor), Jeffrey Mandyck (Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc.), Steve Lange (Pine Technical & Community College physical plant supervisor), Devon Clark (Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc.), and Joe Mulford (Pine Technical & Community College president).
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Congratulations to the Pine County Native American Graduates
- Graduate from West Point
- Controversy stems from host of upcoming Pride event
- Storm rips through Pine City and surrounding area
- Severe weather hits Pine County
- Donna Heidelberger
- “Chang” to descend onto Hinckley’s parade route during Carnival
- Celebration of Life
- Hinckley man charged with attempted murder
- Stolp hired as Pine City School superintendent
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS]
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.