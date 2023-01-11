Pine City Council

With 16-20 inches of accumulated snow in the southern Pine County area and 12-16 inches in central and northern Pine County, keeping the roads clear and safe has been a challenge for city, county and independently contracted snow plowing services. December and January have been a couple of the snowiest months in the last decade. 

