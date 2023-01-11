With 16-20 inches of accumulated snow in the southern Pine County area and 12-16 inches in central and northern Pine County, keeping the roads clear and safe has been a challenge for city, county and independently contracted snow plowing services. December and January have been a couple of the snowiest months in the last decade.
Complaints of snow removal have been brought to the attention of the Pine City Council, and at the recent city council meeting, those complaints were addressed.
Council member Kyle Palmer noted, “We’re getting complaints. Each year, we get complaints and then give instruction [to the city public works]. It goes well for a little while and falls off the next year. We have to get back to adjusting the plowing … Scraping roads, especially near railroads, and plowing the blowing snow to have accessibility for people.”
Hildebrand said that there have been staffing and equipment issues at the public works department, adding that they don’t want to add ice-melting chemicals to the roads in an effort to preserve lake health. “It’s not perfect, but they do a pretty good job,” said Hildebrand.
Council member Gina Pettie added that the roads need to be safe for people getting out of their cars and going into businesses. Hildebrand said that much snow was left downtown and it took several days to remove it. The complaints were legitimate. Public works just didn’t get to it.
It was brought up that snow was high on the roads over the railroad crossings. “People were bottoming out on the railroad crossings because the snow was high. Not a good place to get stuck,” said Palmer.
Maury Montbriand, the city’s public works supervisor, questioned Palmer since Palmer is a firefighter and asked “how many deadly accident calls” he got since the last big snowfall and that it is difficult to clear off a track because a train goes through and pushes the snow back on the road. “But it got cleaned up,” he added. “I invite anyone who wants to join me [plowing]. I’ll be there at 2 a.m. I welcome you.”
Montbriand noted that there is no parking allowed on city streets in the winter from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and that cars will and do get towed if they are on the streets at that time.
Palmer suggested that the city add more money for overtime for plow truck operators or for hiring a contractor.
Consensus to bring the plowing issue back to the public works committee for a better resolution was made.
