POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 22 of the Township Zoning Ordinance, that the Planning Commission of Pokegama Township will hold a public Hearing on August 17th, 2020 at 7:00 pm, at the Pokegama Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd., Pine City, Mn. 55063, The hearing is for a Conditional Use Permit request to construct and operate a recreational vehicle park off Homestead Rd, in Pokegama Township. This application was submitted by Chad Hughes, Owner of Wings North, 20409 Homestead Rd, Pine City. If approved, it would allow Mr. Hughes to construct and operate 16 sites for recreational vehicles used only in relationship to the Wings North Business.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: August 3, 2020
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 6, 2020
