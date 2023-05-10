Police chase of dirtbike in downtown Pine City

A 16-year-old North Branch youth has been charged by the Pine County Attorney’s office for a felony fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon and driving without a license.
According to charging documents:
A Pine County investigator on April 25 noticed an individual on the train bridge with a dirtbike who matched the description of a suspect that had driven through the Dragon’s Den playground at Pine City Elementary while children were present a week before. The driver of a dirt bike had also been reported driving through the bus lanes at Pine City High School while kids were loading at the end of the day.
Another officer responded to the location of the suspect, and the suspect started his dirtbike and began driving south. A deputy followed the suspect through Pine Technical and Community College campus and then activated the lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop near 4th Street SE. The suspect appeared to have seen the police and then cut through the A&W parking lot, according to the report. The bike then cut across both lanes of traffic on Main Street, went through a red light at Hillside Avenue and continued southbound on Main Street. The bike then went east into an apartment parking lot by jumping the curb and driving through the grass.
The driver of the dirtbike continued through trees into the rear parking lot of another apartment building, drove through the Dairy Queen parking lot, drove back onto Johnson Avenue, and then went to the trailer park near Johnson Avenue while police followed.
The bike then exited the trailer park, crossed over Main Street, drove through a cemetery, and exited toward Cavallin Ford. At that point, the deputy ended the pursuit and observed the driver running on foot near 1st Avenue. Law enforcement again activated their lights and sirens, and the male driver of the bike stopped and was detained.
The driver of the dirtbike was pat-searched, and vape-styled items along with brass knuckles were located on his person. The juvenile admitted to driving the dirtbike and said he was almost hit several times while fleeing. He said he fled because he didn’t have a valid driver’s license or registration for the dirt bike and added that “it was dumb.”
