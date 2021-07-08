Pollinator garden, book sale at library

• On Saturday, July 17, the Pine City Leos are volunteering their time to host a book sale on the library’s patio facing Robinson Park. Come on out and support the efforts of these teen members of the Pine City Lions Club as they support your community library. The Pine City Art Fest is just a short walk away, so plan a full day of adventure. 

• For National Pollinator Week, stop by the Pine City Public Library on Monday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to see the new pollinator garden. Visitors can make wildflower-seed paper with artists from Paper Plains; create a bug house to take home; and enjoy face-painting by the Pine City Leos. All ages are welcome, and no registration is necessary.  

• The Pine City Public Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 300 Fifth Street in Pine City. For more information, call 320-629-6403 or visit ecrlib.org. Follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/ecrlmn).

