March 8 - March 14
Theft, burglary, vandalism
March 11, 7:45 a.m., report of burglary, Main Street S, Pine City
March 12, 2:04 p.m., report of burglary, Old Highway 61 S, Pine City
Miscellaneous
March 8, 3:05 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 8, 8:39 a.m., report of vehicle fire, Fairway Road SW, Pine City
March 8, 1:25 p.m., report of check welfare, State Highway 70, Pine City
March 8, 3:13 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
March 9, 7:48 a.m., report of found drug, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
March 9, 2:13 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
March 9, 2:39 p.m., report of dead body, Main Street N, Pine City
March 9, 8:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
March 9, 11:50 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
March 10, 10:17 a.m., report of repeat offender, 4th Avenue NE, Pine City
March 10, 3:30 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 11, 10:47 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
March 11, 11:35 a.m., report of vehicle fire, Falcon Avenue, Pine City
March 11, 2:25 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 13th Street SW, Pine City
March 11, 4:08 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 12, 11:59 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 12, 1:37 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
March 12, 5:11 p.m., report of assist other agency, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City
March 12, 10:28 a.m., report of animal disturbance, Westchester Drive, Pine City
March 12, 5:38 p.m., report of informational, Pine Bough Road, Pine City
March 12, 8:39 p.m., report of disturbance, Black Spruce Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 8
Benjamin, Virgil Lloyd Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Boyd-Evans, Simone Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
Gavin, Nathaniel William Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Receiving Stolen Property
Graves, Patrick Joseph-Johnson Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-GM Warrant-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Pantlin, Joshua Lee Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Long, Salena Marie Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Staples, Spring Dawn Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Disorderly Conduct-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Wefel, Willam John Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Ziegler, Michael Gene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
March 9
Deose, Daniel Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Pubic Safety-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Longen, Robert Phillip Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree- Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement
Monette, Jason Allen Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Ray, Jane Ann Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Disorderly Conduct
Ritchey, Ronald Lee Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
St John, Harvey Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Summer Rose Parole/Probation Violation: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 10
Irwin, Michael Shawn Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Lievsay, Winston Floyd Parole/Probation Violation: Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence Alcohol/Controlled Substance
March 11
Elling, Gerald Thomas Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Honsey, Daisha Shelene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property
Knoell, Angela Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes -Probable Cause-Convicted But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Silker, Joseph Timothy Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Traffic Regulation-Keep to the Right-Traffic-Careless Driving-Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly on Street or Highway
Staples, Marlana Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade-Traffic-Reckless Driving;Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Receiving Stolen Property-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Workman, Dylan Duane Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Public Utility/Common Carrier
March 12
Anstett, Michael Lee Probable Cause: Traffic-DL- Driving After Cancellation- inimical to Public Safety
Cederstrom, Emily Faye Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Procure/Possess/Control by Fraud or Deceit- Arrest of Adult
Larson, Johnathan Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Raway, Dennis James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Seebold, Ronald Allan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Duty to Drive With Due Care-Speed Greater Than Reasonable-Arrest of Adult
March 13
Lemay, Travis Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree- Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Ralph, Zachary Paul Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
March 14
Rarick, Jordan Mathew Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
Skinner, Sarah Anne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Townsend, Roy Eugene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.