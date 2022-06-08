Kids and teens are encouraged to drop by the patio at the Pine City Public Library for the Pop-up Patio Crafts series on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., June 15 through Aug. 10.
On June 15, kids ages 5-11 will be making pop bottle fireflies. Younger children may attend with parent/caregiver supervision. On June 22, teens ages 12-17 will create sand art candles. Please visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org for all the dates and crafting themes!
All supplies provided. No registration necessary. In case of inclement weather we will make the crafts in the community room.
The Pine City Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 300 Fifth St. SE, Pine City, and can be reached at (320) 629-6403. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn). For more information, drop by or call your local library and follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.