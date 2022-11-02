It was Halloween madness on Monday, in a good way! A record number of trick-or-treators came out to Trunk or Treat at the PCEFC church and around town. Several particpants even made their own Halloween floats and drove them around town in search of tricks or treats. A petting zoo which contained a llama, sheep, pigs, goats and a turkey. A number of church attenders went all out this year and decorated their trunks in a theme or created their own candy stop such as the Lindstrom/Trujillo family.
The Pine City Fire Department spent their evening passing out candy to youngsters at the fire station. One boy came dressed as a fire fighter which brought an extra amount of joy to the event!
T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer
T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer
A little porcupine named Addie wandered into the petting zoo pen during the Trunk or Treat event held on Halloween at the Pine City Evangelical Free Church. She wasn’t quite sure what to do with all her fellow animal friends. Around town, the streets were filled with trick-or-treators who visited Trunk or Treat and the Pine City Fire Hall who had firefighters on hand passing out candy.
