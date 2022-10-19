When a crisis occurs, time is critical. Often police respond to a crisis before paramedics. What happens next can make the difference between life and death.
Thanks to the University of Minnesota and the Helmsley Trust, a donation of an Automated External Defibrillator or AED Lifepaks and medbags were donated to Pine County to have in all squad cars. Denise Anderson and Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson participated in training to learn to use the AED machines as well as train others.
An AED machine is a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use medical device that helps re-establish an effective heart rhythm in those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. More than 350,000 Americans suffer from sudden cardiac arrest every year, which means the need for AEDs in police cars and stations is paramount. When life-saving measures are taken immediately, as many as 90% of sudden cardiac arrest victims can recover.
Commissioner Steve Hallan stated that the day after the AED machines were put in the cars, one was used to save a life.
Pine county will now have AED machines in all squad cars as the technology is crucial in the first few minutes of a cardiac event. There are already AED machines in the public around the community, however there will be more added in the near future.
Registration with Pulse Point will link to AEDs and show where the nearest public access AED is located to help others gain access as quickly as possible for the best possible outcome. AED machines do have instructions as well as audio prompts to follow, so even an untrained good samaritan can use it in crisis.
