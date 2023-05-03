Most people who use the Pine City Post Office or any of the other businesses in Evergreen Square have encountered at least one of the massive potholes. The potholes have gained enough attention that signs and cones have been placed to warn people of their undeniable existence, and tales of the fury they cause have been told and retold on social media.
So the Pioneer reached out to the management of the property, Ben Copperthite, president of Rice Property Management. Copperthite said that a company has been contracted to make the needed repairs to the parking lot. “We are waiting for things to dry up, and they will get in there to repair the majority of the holes,” said Copperthite.
And when asked about what grocery store chains may be eyeing the former Pamida building,, Copperthite said that he can’t disclose that information now as details are still being negotiated but their hope is that if an agreement is made, a mill and overlay will be done to replace the entire parking lot.
But who will foot the bill is still in question, the city of Pine City or the owner of the property?
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said at a recent city council meeting that the city is still in the process of negotiation with the owners of Evergreen Square. “We are speaking with a possible developer for a grocery store. There are four more interested parties,” noted Hildebrand. “Ben (Copperthite) came back with a proposal (for the possible relocation of the liquor store) with a base rent of $6 per square foot and 5% of the base sales over $2 million.” Comparable rent is $10-12 per square foot, Hildebrand added. “So maybe the $6 per square foot seems reasonable. Their timeline seems too quick, and it’s contingent on the city completing the parking lot. The city needs time to properly evaluate the cost/benefit before moving forward.”
Hildebrand added that the owner of the building would still like to see the liquor store be part of the shopping center, asking the council if there is still interest in moving forward with the project.
Council member, Steve Ovick questioned, “For $450,000, is this thing contingent on repaving the parking lot? I have some reservations. If that is part of the deal, no thank you and walk away … developers are in the business of making money off of other people’s money.”
Council member, Dave Hill, agreed saying, “I say ‘no’ too.”
Pine City Mayor Carl Pederson said, “I think we should take this (letter of intent) and think about it for the next meeting, but the parking lot thing is a big deal. It should be the property owner’s responsibility.”
Council member, Kyle Palmer, said, “When we talked about this before, we said to write down all the needs and wants … this is the Cadillac version. I can’t fault them for proposing the best deal right off the bat. I like the idea to talk to them and then come back to it.”
Hildebrand said that he would reach out to Copperthite to see if there is another way to make it happen.
