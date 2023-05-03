Potholes

Most people who use the Pine City Post Office or any of the other businesses in Evergreen Square have encountered at least one of the massive potholes. The potholes have gained enough attention that signs and cones have been placed to warn people of their undeniable existence, and tales of the fury they cause have been told and retold on social media. 

