Percent of population in poverty 2018
Aitkin 13% (#13 in state)
Pine County 12.6% (#26 in state)
Carlton County 12% (#31 in state)
Kanabec County 10.7% (#42 in state)
Isanti County 7.1% (#76 in state)
Chisago County 5.6% (#83 in state)
A new report shows that the poverty rate for residents of area counties is very different from county to county.
Betsy Ladyzhets of thestacker.com recently released a report on poverty levels in Minnesota using the US Census, American Community Survey 2018 as a source. When compared to Minnesota Department of Health statistics from 2017, the combined numbers give a clearer picture of where those counties are relative to each other, and to where they were just a year earlier.
• Aitkin County had the 13th highest poverty rate of the 87 counties in Minnesota. There were 13% of county residents – 2,021 people – below the poverty level. This is worse than 2017, when there was a 12.1% poverty rate in Aitkin County and 1,895 people in poverty according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
• Pine County had the 26th highest poverty rate of the 87 counties in Minnesota. There were 12.6% of county residents – 3,433 people – below the poverty level. This is an improvement from 2017, when there was a 13.6% poverty rate in Pine County and 3,720 people in poverty according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
• Carlton County had the 31st highest poverty rate of the 87 counties in Minnesota. There were 12% of county residents – 4,118 people – below the poverty level. This is very slight improvement from 2017, when there was a 12.1% poverty rate in Carlton County and 4,123 people in poverty.
• Kanabec County had the 42nd highest poverty rate of the 87 counties in Minnesota. There were 10.7% of county residents – 1,690 people – below the poverty level. This is an improvement from 2017, when there was a 11.6% poverty rate in Kanabec County and 1,820 people in poverty according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
• Isanti County had the 76th highest poverty rate of the 87 counties in Minnesota. There were 7.1% of county residents – 2,745 people – below the poverty level. This is the same rate as 2017, when there was a 7.1% poverty rate in Isanti County and 2,710 people in poverty according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
• Chisago County had the 83rd highest poverty rate of the 87 counties in Minnesota. There were 5.6% of county residents – 2,979 people – below the poverty level. This is a step backward from 2017, when there was a 5.4% poverty rate in Chisago County and 2,871 people in poverty according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
According to The Stacker, counties with the lowest poverty rate were Carver County: 4.0% (3,941 people); Wright County: 4.5% (5,850 people) and Washington County: 4.7% (11,666 people). Counties with the highest poverty rate were Mahnomen County: 20.9% (1,122 people); Beltrami County: 18.5% (8,054 people) and Blue Earth County: 18.1% (11,382 people).
Census information can be found here:
Minnesota Department of Health information can be found here:
The Stacker story can be found here:
