Prairie restoration pays off at Sapsucker Farms

How did a desire to hunt a few ground birds turn into an organic farm that produces honey, maple syrup, fruits, vegetables and an award-winning hard cider now sold throughout the Midwest?
It was the wildflowers.
Debbie and Jim Morrison already had a home and careers in the metro area. Outdoors people at heart, in 1997 they purchased a 170 acre parcel of land near Quamba that included woodlands, wetlands and some hayfields.
Interested in hunting the land, the couple began researching how they could use their land to support more game.
“We recognized there was a lot of habitat lost,” said Debbie. “We both like hunting and fishing and all that. We could see how lakes were becoming impaired. We’re both bird freaks, too, and bird populations were declining ... We could see what was happening and had this land. We thought, let’s use it to help little critters survive.”
With the help of the University of Minnesota Extension office, the Morrisons restored the hayfields into native prairie by burning then planting new grasses and wildflowers.
As the new plantings took hold, Debbie noticed the benefits immediately.
“I thought, ‘wow, look at all these beautiful flowers. If I were a honey bee, I would want to live here.’ That’s how I got into beekeeping.”
What follows was a domino effect of trying new things and saying “yes” to profitable opportunities.
“It was all unintentional, but when we started finding economic opportunities for things we enjoyed, we pursued it.”
As Debbie started beekeeping; soon one hive grew into as many as 20. Today, Debbie’s bees produce approximately 1,000 pounds of honey each year that is sold for $7 per pound.
If Debbie got to have honey bees, then Jim wanted his own apple orchard. The orchard was planted within the prairie itself.
“The native prairie was actually taller than the little trees were, but the short story is: it worked. Now in the orchard we have a biological balance,” said Debbie.
The honeybees improve pollination of the apples and other produce, while the huge variety of insects living among the native plants keep each other in check. Morrisons have never had a pest problem in the orchard.
The orchard produced a glut of apples and apple juice, which evolved into the cider brewing business. Meanwhile they tapped maple trees in the woods for syrup. Debbie’s kitchen gardens expanded into a farm capable of providing bushels of produce as Community Supported Agriculture shares. New products and opportunities kept coming: chickens, eggs, mushrooms, ginger and now they even operate a taproom that hosts food trucks, live music, art classes and more.
“We call ourselves ‘accidental farmers.’ Everything we’ve done there has never been planned. When we moved up here, if someone would have told us you’re going to be an organic farmer, you’re going to quit your job and run a cidery, I would have told them they were funny,” said Debbie.
Two decades after establishing their native prairie and building their home, Morrison’s Sapsucker Farms was named Minnesota Cider Producer of the Year in the 2020 New York International Cider Competition.
Debbie says their new life as successful organic farmers is due to the native prairie restoration
“Our whole operation started with prairie flowers,” she said, and she is dedicated to maintaining the prairie not only for her farm, but for the benefits she sees it has for the earth and her community.
For more information about Sapsucker Farms, visit www. http://sapsuckerfarms.com.
