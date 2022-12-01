Preparations are underway for Holiday Madness in downtown Pine City’s Robinson Park. Here city workers, along with the help of Obi Paredez of Obi’s Outdoor Maintenance, put up a tree harvested at the Steve Hallan farm.
Obi Paredez, of Obi’s Outdoor Maintenance, shapes the base of a pine tree to be placed in a pipe stand in Robinson Park. Pictured right, Steve Hallan, who provided the tree, is ready to assist if needed.
T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer
Holiday Madness is upon us and will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Robinson Park in downtown Pine City. The event sponsored by the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce will include a number of events for the whole family.
This year, a Chili Cook-Off will take place at 5 p.m. in the gazebo and will feature Mom’s Parkside Cafe, Cabina Caffe and More Than Sprouts. The chili will be served until gone and voting for your favorite chili will take place.
Also at 5 p.m., event attendees will enjoy the sounds of Christmas carols performed by the Pine City High School Choir. A Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Near the Christmas tree, attendees can stop by the campfire and make s’mores courtesy of WCMP.
Light Up Downtown
After a successful year in 2021, a “Light Up Downtown” event will be held again this year. Event-goers will be able to enjoy the Holiday Light Displays in Robinson Park and along 5th Street. There they will be able to walk past the displays and enjoy special treats and giveaways.
The Chamber is calling any business or organization to put on a dash of holiday spirit and create your best Holiday Lights Display. The displays are stationary and will be set up in and around Robinson Park.
Chamber Bucks prizes for the best lighted displays will be awarded for first, second and third place entries. There is free registration for Chamber members or a $25 entry fee for non-members. A registration form can be found at www.pinecitychamber.com/holiday-madness and by clicking on the “Click Here to Register” section in the Holiday Madness flier.
Season of Giving!
As part of the event, donations are encouraged for our local charities. To be entered into a Chamber Bucks Giveaway, bring donations for either the Salvation Army, Family Pathways Food Shelf or Pine County Toys for Tots. Drawings will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Shop Small & Shop Local
As part of the Holiday Madness festivities, the Chamber reminds everyone to “Shop Small & Shop Local” by shopping at participating Pine City businesses through Dec. 3. An entry form to win Chamber Bucks can be found at www.pinecitychamber.com/holiday-madness. Drawings will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
