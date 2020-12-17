WE NOW HAVE a president-elect who has the great challenge of uniting the country. It may not be possible. The close election tells me that the battle isn’t over. The letters to the editor will diminish, the yard signs are put away and television commercials will go back to medical remedies and Christmas gifts and things you can’t live without.
For Minnesota and Wisconsin there were very minor balloting issues. The bar code system prevented voting twice and the counting began in advance of Election Day which provided early results without delays. Providing ballots by request was another safeguard.
President-elect Biden’s second challenge, if not the first, will be to get Covid-19 under control. The development of vaccines with 95% effectiveness is very encouraging. Administering and distributing the vaccines will take six months or more. Flu vaccines are generally 40-60% effective. Johns Hopkins University reported more than 12 million cases of Covid-19 in the United States at the end of November.
As a result parts of the economy are suffering, such as small businesses, especially the hospitality industry. The construction industry is slowed due to a shortage of qualified workers.
Our medical providers are stretched for workers and adequate space for treatment.
ANOTHER STIMULUS PROGRAM is needed to ensure our economic recovery. Our Congressional leaders do not understand Main Street America. The Payroll Protection Program earlier this year saved many small businesses and jobs. It saved several of our small newspapers from closing. We worked hard to keep everyone employed and our staff worked hard to shift gears as needed and fill in for each other. Technology also helped as many could work from home.
IT WILL TAKE time before we know the results of the Senate races in Georgia. It seems to me we have a healthier government when it is divided by political parties. History has proven the stock market and the economy does better when no one party controls the presidency, Senate and House of Representatives.
ARE WE AT a point in our politics where we need term limits? It appears to me that people are running for office on the national level to grow their wealth rather than serve the best interest of the American people. I also think our government has become so large that it is impossible to maintain accountability.
THIS SUMMER MY wife, Kathy, purchased a Mother of Thousands plant from Deb Urban at Urban Nursery in Vadnais Heights. This succulent produces babies on each leaf. Not being able to throw the babies away, Kathy carefully planted them in small pots and brought them to Florida to distribute to friends. It has become an interesting and fun conversation subject among many who are not familiar with the plant.
HERE IS AN observation for small and start-up businesses: if you can’t make a profit after 36 months of operation, close it or consider it a hobby.
MAY GOD FAVOR you, your family and friends as you celebrate the birth of our Savior.
Gene Johnson and CARTER JOHNSON own Northstar Media. They can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
