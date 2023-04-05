Something I’ve tried to do is keep an eye out for local presidential visits. I take advantage of my media credentials to gain access to the White House Press Pool so I can photograph and be in the same room as a current U.S. President.
Each time they let me in is a surprise given my actual credentials. But Monday presented another opportunity so I took advantage again.
Presidents come to the state for various reasons, but they all are pushing their agendas and usually doing some campaigning. President Biden’s visit was no exception.
The visit took place at Cummins Power Generation Factory in Fridley as part of President Biden’s “Investing in America” tour. He highlighted the manufacturing of clean energy products with an emphasis of job creation backed by investment from the federal government. The factory will begin the production of electrolyzers which is a piece of technology used to develop clean hydrogen. Cummins has been making these items outside the U.S. but will begin production and distribution inside the country.
In 2013, President Barack Obama visited Minnesota and spoke to Minneapolis and St. Paul police officers, along with a large crowd of officials, spectators, activists, and journalists, at a Minneapolis Police Department precinct. He was promoting his federal gun control legislation.
“If we’re serious about preventing the kinds of tragedies that happen, law enforcement and other community leaders must have a seat at the table,” said President Obama. He called it a “very productive discussion,” referring to the roundtable discussion that took place prior to the speech.
I justified the coverage at the time, having a rather rogue Pine County sheriff. This particular Pine County sheriff was not as tempered as our current sheriff and had a flair for the dramatic. He was making national media cable news saying he would defy the president’s gun control legislation, as many sheriffs around the country were also saying. So I wanted to see what the President had to say on gun control. Interestingly, President Obama called for “more cops on the beat” and said that officers should never be outgunned by citizens.
The second and third time I had the opportunity to see and photograph a U.S. president was when former President Trump came to Superior just prior to the November 2016 election and then again when he was elected and visited Duluth.
President Trump’s rallies were very different from Obama’s and Biden’s. During the Trump rallies, Nessun Dorma by Luciano Pavarotti was inescapably heard over the sound system. Other songs such as “Alright Now” by Free, “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John and “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele were played and re-played just as loud. So much so that many were seen holding hands over their ears. Contrastingly, soft classical music was heard through the loudspeakers on Monday’s visit.
While talking to a KSTP cameraman and another local journalist, we all agreed that the excitement in the room during a Trump rally was a stark contrast to what we saw on Monday.
There was also a notable lack of police presence inside the factory during the Biden visit. This also contrasted to President Obama’s and President Trump’s visits. Of course there were officers posted outside the Fridley factory, blocking all entrances and surrounding the site. And at the entrance to the building everyone is screened by officers, and journalists had to leave after set-up for a two-hour security sweep that morning. But interestingly, only secret service officers in suits were visible during the visit inside the building.
Another observation was the number of people gathered at each of the events.
During Obama’s visits, there were people lining the streets outside the police department, mostly supporting the president. Two men even came from Detroit, Michigan in support of the president’s proposals. And during Trump’s visits, there were maybe a thousand people outside the venue who couldn’t get in, holding MAGA signs and banners. It was definitely a party atmosphere inside and outside at a Trump rally. At Monday’s event, there was only one person I saw outside the factory holding a MAGA sign and maybe less than a thousand people inside the building.
No matter what side the president is on, Democrat or Republican, it is an honor to be in the same room with perhaps the most powerful person in the world. And of course interesting to see the differences in how they host a rally!
